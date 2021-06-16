Weber Group footing bill for military tickets to Country Boom

Members of the armed forces will be able to attend Country Boom music festival next month for free thanks to a local donation.

The Weber Group, a family-run local hospitality, health care and development group, will foot the bill for all active military members, veterans and their immediate family members for the West Salem country music event, the groups announced Wednesday.

“Our U.S. Armed Forces ensure the safety and wellbeing of our country. Honoring our heroes for their commitment and service is part of our everyday mission,” said CEO Libby Weber in a statement.

“Our contribution towards veterans’ admission is a meager token of our appreciation and gratitude for their noble service,” Weber said. “We hope they can celebrate and enjoy their family and friends at Country Boom.”

All members of the U.S. military, active or former, and immediate family members will be able to receive free general admission tickets.

Three-day passes for the festival currently start at $85, with day passes ranging from $25-$50.