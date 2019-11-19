The Winona Education Association invites the public to celebrate American Education Week from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the American Legion, 302 E. Sarnia St., Winona.
The program will begin at 5 p.m. and will honor WEA 2020 Teacher of the Year Kristi Conway, a second-grade teacher at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School. The WEA will also announce its Education Advocate winners at the event.
The event is free and open to the public.
