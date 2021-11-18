Watlow named Business of the Year by Chamber of Commerce

The Watlow facility in Winona was announced as the Business of the Year by the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber's Network Nite Event last week.

Watlow is a manufacturing company that "designs and manufactures industrial heaters, temperature sensors, controllers and supporting software as well as assemblies – all of the components of a thermal system," according to its website.

The Winona branch was founded in 1976 after Watlow acquired Waynco, Inc., which was based in Winona. The Winona facility specifically focuses on temperature and power controller production.

For Jeff Harrington, director of operations at the Winona facility, this is much more an award celebrating the work of the team than the work that he does.

Harrington does a little bit of everything in his role, but it is very important to him for his staff to know that he is there to help them succeed in their respective roles.

He also stressed the importance of the relationship that Watlow has with the community.

"This is a very exciting and important achievement for Watlow,” Harrington wrote in a statement. “Here in the Winona facility, we have been working hard to share our business with the community."

Harrington went on to talk about how important the relationship with the Chamber of Commerce is in achieving the goal to get Watlow's name out into the community.

"We are taking action to become more involved in Chamber and other local activities, and we strive to become known as a top manufacturer in town," he wrote.

It is also important for Harrington to make Watlow "a place you want to work."

Harrington is proud that there are many Watlow employees who are helping the community in many ways, including various philanthropic events.

One event that Watlow has coming up is a tree lighting on December 2.

Christie Ransom, president and CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, was "so excited" to have Watlow be this year's Business of the Year.

"They have done amazing things over the last year," Ransom said. "They are doing more to be more visible and a part of our community."

The Business of the Year Award is sponsored by Hawkins Ash, and the winner is selected by their team of employees. Ransom notes that this is a "very rigorous process" to apply.

"There's a lot of rubrics that go into that award," Ransom said. "Its requirements are the same every year."

Ransom added that some of the qualifications include a business' growth and sales numbers, among others.

Harrington knows that there is still some work to do in terms of getting the name of Watlow into the community, but he is looking forward to the future for Watlow, both inside and outside of the facility.

Learn more about Watlow at watlow.com.

