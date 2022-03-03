Watkins Co. launches new Bitters line nationwide

WINONA -- The Watkins Co., makers of gourmet extracts and spices, announced that its new line of Bitters is now available nationwide.

First introduced in select states as part of a soft launch in fall 2021, Watkins' Bitters add the trusted flavor of Watkins products to cocktails and mocktails.

Unlike other brands, Watkins' Bitters are sustainably made with non-GMO ingredients, contain no artificial colors or flavors, are gluten free, OK Kosher Certified, and are made in the USA.

Watkins' Bitters are currently available in two classic flavors – Aromatic and Orange. Both Bitters flavors come in 4 fl. oz. and 11 fl. oz. glass amber bottles with a designed label to add a note of distinction to any bar.

Watkins' Aromatic Bitters offers a distinct, warm sweetness that only pure Watkins' vanilla can provide and is further accented by flavors derived from natural ingredients like dried tart cherries, hibiscus flowers and quassia bark.

Watkins Orange Bitters marries the sweet and unmistakable zest of all-natural orange with the timeless favorites of clove and cardamom to add a sweet and savory enhancement to any recipe.

"No bar – whether at the home or at a bar or restaurant – is complete without bitters," said J.R. Rigley, president of The Watkins Co. "They have long been a staple and relied upon by consumers and mixologists experimenting with cocktails or mocktails as they offer a distinct sweetness to complete or enhance any recipe. Flavoring is our expertise and is ingrained in our DNA, which is why the Bitters category was a logical next step as we continue to grow and expand our product offering."

