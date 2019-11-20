{{featured_button_text}}

The Minnesota City Community Readers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at City Hall, 149 Mill St., Minnesota City.

"Watership Down" by Richard Adams will be discussed, and all readers are invited whether they have read the book. Copies of "Nightmare" by Marjorie Dorner will be handed out to be discussed at the Dec. 19 meeting.

