Water main break causes multiple road closures

A pipe burst Wednesday night led to road closures around Winona that went into Thursday morning.

Winona Police Department originally received a call about a road hazard at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the scene. The department has been posting various updates to their Facebook page.

The first post said it was contained to northbound Mankato Avenue at Frontenac Drive being closed but was quickly updated an hour later to include the entire area on Mankato Avenue from Sarnia Street to Frontenac Drive being closed off and barricades were constructed.

The next update from the police department came at 8:00 a.m. Thursday that Mankato Avenue is one lane in each direction and advising to use alternate routes. Northbound lanes remained closed.

The Winona Water Department also provided an update, stating there hadn't been any major findings since 6 a.m. However, they had found the leaking pipe, but they were now working to find the breakage because the point on the street where the water came up was not the original source of the break, so they have to backtrack down the pipe to find the point of breakage. A second break was also confirmed and appears to have been caused by a valve.

