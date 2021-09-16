Water boil advisory continues as city waits on bacteria test results

DeFrang said the water boil advisory was issued because of the swampy conditions where the 20-inch water main was located.

DeFrang said these breaks are normal, but they more often occur during the winter. He said it’s not certain if a particular event or factor caused the breaks, instead saying it’s a normal part of having a water system.

DeFrang said this is the first time in his 17 years with the city, though, that a boiling water advisory has been issued.

He said there are concerns that some of the swamp water and its bacteria may have entered the pipe, and, even though thorough cleaning was done as it was fixed, there may still be some bacteria present.

“We’re not thinking that happened, but out of an abundance of caution we are taking the risk out of it. We want to make sure this is clean before we tell people they can drink it,” DeFrang said.

A test sample of the water has been sent to La Crosse to be test. Results are expected back by noon on Friday.

If the test results come back negative for any bacteria, then the water boil advisory will conclude.