 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water boil advisory concludes in Winona; no bacteria found in water
0 comments
breaking top story

Water boil advisory concludes in Winona; no bacteria found in water

{{featured_button_text}}

The water boil advisory in Winona has concluded, after a water sample has tested negative for any possible contamination.

The advisory was issued Wednesday after a water main was fixed in a swampy area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While the pipes were cleaned before it was back in use, the city was cautious and issued a water boil advisory just in case swamp water and its bacteria had entered the city’s water system.

Water can be used normally from the tap once again in the West Burns Valley area where the advisory was issued.

The city did warn in a press release Friday, though, that the water in the area may be discolored for a few days, because of flushing and disturbance.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News