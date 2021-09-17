Water boil advisory concludes in Winona; no bacteria found in water

The water boil advisory in Winona has concluded, after a water sample has tested negative for any possible contamination.

The advisory was issued Wednesday after a water main was fixed in a swampy area.

While the pipes were cleaned before it was back in use, the city was cautious and issued a water boil advisory just in case swamp water and its bacteria had entered the city’s water system.

Water can be used normally from the tap once again in the West Burns Valley area where the advisory was issued.

The city did warn in a press release Friday, though, that the water in the area may be discolored for a few days, because of flushing and disturbance.

