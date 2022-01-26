WATCH NOW: WSU students' FreeGo hits app market

In November, Winona State University students Sulaiman Bada, Ashton Schultz and Sheikh Fahad formed Caution Tech, LLC to help bring safety to the public. Now, they are well on their way with the launch of their app, FreeGo.

FreeGo enables users to report different types of hazards in their communities including crime, severe weather, missing persons and road alerts.

In November, the team had just finished the demo version of the app.

"We started getting more feedback and we tweaked a couple things along the way here and there and ultimately, we ended up at a spot where we were very happy and we were very comfortable with what we were going to release," Bada said.

"When we first initially finished the demo, we wanted to test and I decided 'OK, let's come together and think of at least 100 people that we collectively know that we can get to start testing this, trying this out for us', and we did that.

Even with the feedback of those 100 people, the team felt they needed, and wanted, more input. To get more feedback, they started someplace very familiar: Winona State.

"We went and contacted some alumni directors, such as Tracy Hill (WSU's director of Alumni Engagement), and she kind of plugged us into a couple different places here and there where we can get a huge audience," Bada said. "We did the Warrior game day experience that provided us a decent amount of names and whatnot. And we were able to get a lot of feedback, especially from the older population."

Bada added he felt that getting feedback from the older population was "most important" because the team wanted to make sure that the app was simple to use for all generations.

As for what is on the horizon for Caution Tech, Bada said that the team's main focus will continue to be on FreeGo and making it the best app they can.

"Some of our next features that we're providing is we're going to add a statistics dashboard, allowing users to get a summary of a particular state or their area," Bada said. "And this data is going to be coming from FBIs data, so we know it's authenticated. It's verified and they have no problem with us using that information.

"We're going to develop FreeGo as much as we can and will constantly be adding in new features constantly be keeping users engaged," Bada added.

As they work on FreeGo, the future is surely bright for Caution Tech.

"Once we feel like we're at a point where this platform is self sustaining, let's move on to a new project and we definitely have a few ideas in mind," Bada said.

FreeGo is available on the App Store on iOS (Apple) devices and Google Play on Android devices.

