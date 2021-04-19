WATCH NOW: Winona Senior High students stage walkout to protest racial disparity in police-related gun violence

“Not many people see us,” she said, referring to the many who share the same experiences as her.

An important lesson the protesters attempted to impart was that people who don’t identify as white are much more likely to be targeted and inordinately punished by police.

To emphasize that lesson, a poem titled “Dear White People” by an anonymous student was read, with one line descriptively illustrating the difference between white people and anyone they see as an “other”:

“I bet if I looked like you, my life would be less difficult,” the poem reads. “I bet white cops would pull out a Taser first instead of a gun. I bet Karen wouldn’t be so quick to dial 9-1-1 and I wouldn’t get hunted down while going for a run.”

Another lines reads:

“Dear White people, no, I’m not angry—I’m p*ssed off because who do you think you are? Why does everything always have to be about you? Of course your lives matter, but right now black lives matter, too.”