WATCH NOW: Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors celebrates its first year helping to connect Winonans

Even during a pandemic, everyone has something to give that can help someone else.
Sometimes it’s just knowledge and an awareness of the community they live in. Other times it’s used furniture, extra baby formula, newly made masks, extra food or other necessary items to live life comfortably — as everyone should.
Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a Facebook group with over 3,600 members, has been connecting those in need to those willing to give for more than a year.
The group has generated over 3,700 posts and more than 31,000 comments since its start.
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said about the group Friday, “I think it’s a phenomenal way for us to create community especially during the pandemic when were isolated from each other.”
Started at the beginning of the pandemic, moderators worked through submission forums to gather information about what is needed and what can be provided.
Now, though, the formality is no longer needed as people reach out in posts and comments in the group to answer the requests of their fellow Winonans.
Rarely does a need go unanswered, no matter how many times mattresses have been provided or food has been distributed, amongst a multitude of other tasks.
Overtime, the requests have changed in the group with topics covering such as food needs, rentals, lost pets, and more, moderators Amy Hermodson, Lisa Gray and Kendra Weber shared Friday.
At the start of the pandemic, major topics discussed included masks and the need for cleaning products, amongst other needs.
The needs have changed throughout the pandemic, which has reflected in these topics, as local leaders and entities have worked to set up programs — like the free meals through the public schools — that have met the needs of previously addressed issues in the Neighbors Helping Neighbors group.
Gray shared that she’s been surprised at how willing people are to help each other, especially with heavy tasks such as moving.
At times though, it’s not physical objects or tasks that are needed, but instead just information.
Weber says at the start, when people reached out to the moderators for help more often, she didn’t know how much she could do with just sending them links to resources.
“Sometimes that’s all it takes,” Weber said, though.
Hermodson added, “It’s surprising how sometimes one connection can mean all the difference in someone’s stability.”
The dreams behind the group are being met with such ability to help others with just little actions.
“Ultimately I got involved in this project because I wanted to create a space where community members could learn how to find resources and help each other with resources. And it is, it is that space,” Hermodson said.
She shared that every single day she learns something new about resources in the community, even though at the beginning she thought she was very knowledgeable about the local systems available.
Hermodson has enjoyed watching friendships and groups form within the page as people work together kindly to get people the help they need.
The community has become a protected place away from the hardships that separate people, like politics and other controversies, Gray shared.
Together, the members of the group have been able to provide both needed information and objects needed, uniting them together to better their community.
Hermodson said this community work is nothing new to her, as she witnessed how a community can come together for the first time when her child passed away.
She saw how the community united to support her then, so a spark was lit inside her that made her want to help others in the future locally — like through moderating this group.
When her child died, she said, “the community absolutely came out.” Acquaintances to many different degrees took a moment to reach out to her during the hard time to make sure she felt cared about.
“It’s really reaffirming to know that we have evidence that our community will look out for each other,” Gray added.
While one year has passed and the COVID-19 pandemic is hopefully coming closer to an end with the use of the vaccine, there is no end in sight for the group that is ever changing based on what is needed.
On Sunday, the group is celebrating their first year through a community event at Levee Park.
The gathering of neighbors will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lions Pavilion and is open to the public.
There will be giveaways and single-serve treats, along with signs and stickers featuring the Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors logo.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about how they can help their fellow Winonans, while also learning about the group and chatting with its members.
For more information, visit the Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors Facebook group.
To use the information that has been gathered by the group over the past year, visit the group or go to winonaresources.org.