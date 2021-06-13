WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Winona County residents ready to support local businesses

While the city of Winona might be the center of Winona County’s population, without the communities surrounding it Winona County wouldn’t be what it is today — an area full of farms, beautiful landscape, popular annual events, successful businesses and more.

And, now that COVID-19 regulations have been lowered in Minnesota, it’s time that people can enjoy these features once again.

Residents are stepping up to make sure their businesses and local farmers are supported.

When popular local business Bloedow’s Bakery in Winona reopened last year, after being shut down by the pandemic, people were at their doorstep in long lines buying dozens of doughnuts. The bakery sold over 13,000 doughnuts in its first three days open.

Still, to this day even as Bloedow’s has been reopened for a year, the business is a popular hot spot for people looking to enjoy a pastry and support local small businesses.

Many small businesses locally have been supported in a similar fashion throughout the pandemic, including through Friday night events that allow the businesses to have more seating area outside.

Larger businesses, such as Miller Ingenuity, Fastenal, Watkins Inc. and WinCraft — all of which are headquartered in Winona, have withstood the tests of the pandemic and continue to push on with the help of their many local employees.

Farmers, too, have seen kindness from their communities.

Farming is a huge industry in the county, with U.S. Department of Agriculture records showing 1,034 farms on 268,663 acres.

Of these farms, 94% were family farms.

The farmers, like many others across the nation, lost products and profit due to the pandemic.

But, organizations like the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, is stepping up to help get the farmers back on their feet and making profits once again. This month, the chamber of commerce is selling dairy buckets full of locally-raised dairy products, helping put local farmers’ products on the tables of local residents.

The nature landscape that the farmers grow their crops on and raise their cattle is spotlighted in the county by Whitewater State Park, where people can enjoy trails that lead them into the natural greenery of the county.

In Winona, the beauty of the county’s landscape is also shown with the bluffs, like Garvin Heights and Sugar Loaf.

With the hills and bluffs, along with large lakes in Winona, people are able to enjoy outdoor activities all year round — like hiking, fishing, rock climbing, kayaking, ice hockey and more.

While getting outside or visiting to enjoy the views of the county this summer, people will be enjoy annual events such as Winona Steamboat Days, June 16-20 in Winona; Great River Shakespeare Festival, June 23-Aug. 1 in Winona; and the Winona County Fair, July 7-11 in St. Charles.

And, almost every weekend, there is music to enjoy at local restaurants, bars and other businesses in the city of Winona.

There’s an ample amount of college students, along with everyday residents, to attend the numerous events as three higher education institutes call Winona County home: Winona State University, Saint Mary’s University and Minnesota State College Southeast.

All three institutes are expecting to bring their students back on campus as much as they were before the pandemic starting in the fall semester.

These colleges help create graduates who often stay in the area to work at many of the local businesses and organizations, like local hospital Winona Health, which has been a stable of pride for the community for 127 years.

With the help of county officials and Winona Health, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations have been conducted to help make Winona County a safe area to once again enjoy almost to the fullest this summer.

