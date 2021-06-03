WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Trempealeau County brings people together with activities

Pilgrim’s, also in Trempealeau County’s most populous city of Arcadia, is also well-known across the world and is constantly helping bring new people to the county with its hiring efforts.

But Trempealeau County is by far not just about its big companies, as small businesses line the streets of its communities. Small business such as butchers, hardware stores, restaurants, gyms, and more have worked hard to outstand the pandemic in the hopes for business to increase once again as COVID-19 regulations continue to drop.

Local events are hoping to power through the pandemic, too, with plans to provide more events again this summer.

Just a few of the upcoming events, besides Ashley for the Arts, include the Trempealeau County Fair in Galesville from July 15 to July 18, which will include derbies, animal shows, truck and tractor pulls and more; the Reggae Fest at the Trempealeau Hotel on Saturday and the Broiler Fest in Eleva from Friday to Sunday.

For those who love classic cars, there are also ample car shows throughout the county’s communities, including Trempealeau Lions Annual Classic Car Show on July 10 and the Galesville 4th of July Car Show.