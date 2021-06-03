WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Trempealeau County brings people together with activities

Trempealeau County’s rural landscape reveals a world where COVID-19 seems to be barely remembered anymore, as masks are whipped off, vaccines are received, and people are returning together for events and daily activities this summer.
Summer weather coming into the area has helped green-up and bring life to the numerous fields and parks, including Perrot State Park – one of the most popular destinations in the county.
With the Mississippi River defining its western boundary, people travel there to enjoy its multiple bodies of water within the park and nearby for activities such as fishing and boating.
But opportunities don’t just stop with water, instead the park also includes the rolling hills that define the county that provide hiking locations for those wanting to spend some time in the greenery.
Farmers call these lands their home as they use the green ground with its hills as the perfect place for their crops and livestock.
Four years ago, the US Department of Agriculture shared that over 300,000 acres of land in the county was used for farming, but this number continues to drop in recent decades.
Bankruptcies on farms were too common in the area in the past year, though, so the acreage of farm land has liked dropped even further.
According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Western Wisconsin – including Trempealeau County – led the way for these farming situations nationwide during the pandemic.
But there’s no stopping farmers, as driving down Highway 93 in the late spring and early summer will still include sighting of many farmers working hard on their crops and taking care of their livestock.
Larger businesses are continuing strongly in the county even after the pandemic, though, especially world-famous company Ashley Furniture, which is based in Arcadia. In recent decades, the business has made the local area flourish with new residents.
Ashley isn’t only about its own gains though, as it helps the local community with large donations regularly. It also hosts one of the biggest events of the year in Trempealeau County: Ashley for the Arts.
The event is a non-profit, pushing its funds not toward its host company, but instead toward the local area.
The annual music festival donates some of the funds raised to local organizations, including area schools such as in Winona, Trempealeau County Fair, Trempealeau County Humane Society, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department and many more.
This year, when the festival is held from August 12-14, attendees will be able to enjoy for a low cost performances from Foreigner, Switchfoot, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, and many others.
Pilgrim’s, also in Trempealeau County’s most populous city of Arcadia, is also well-known across the world and is constantly helping bring new people to the county with its hiring efforts.
But Trempealeau County is by far not just about its big companies, as small businesses line the streets of its communities. Small business such as butchers, hardware stores, restaurants, gyms, and more have worked hard to outstand the pandemic in the hopes for business to increase once again as COVID-19 regulations continue to drop.
Local events are hoping to power through the pandemic, too, with plans to provide more events again this summer.
Just a few of the upcoming events, besides Ashley for the Arts, include the Trempealeau County Fair in Galesville from July 15 to July 18, which will include derbies, animal shows, truck and tractor pulls and more; the Reggae Fest at the Trempealeau Hotel on Saturday and the Broiler Fest in Eleva from Friday to Sunday.
For those who love classic cars, there are also ample car shows throughout the county’s communities, including Trempealeau Lions Annual Classic Car Show on July 10 and the Galesville 4th of July Car Show.
There are events throughout the entire summer that suit anyone’s interests, including at the Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau; at Ecker’s Apple Farm also in Trempealeau; and at local parks, businesses and organizations.
To learn more about Trempealeau County and what can be enjoyed there this summer, visit co.trempealeau.wi.us.
Touring the River Valley: Trempealeau County
Solar panels
Trempealeau River
Farmer
Farmer in tractor
Farm
Water
Trempealeau County sign
Farm driveway
Eleva
Water
Greenery
Road
Fields
Cows
Fishing
House
Hills
Hills
Hills
Hills
House
Sun
Woods
Town of Trempealeau
River
Old Structure
Perrot State Park
Trees
Grass
Greenery
River and trees
Mississippi
River and road
River
Boat
A Drive Along Trempealeau’s Riverside
With COVID-19 regulations loosening in Minnesota and Wisconsin, it’s time to start exploring area communities once again.
The Winona Daily News is working every day to help readers learn about their local counties and the beauty that they hold, including with its new series Touring the River Valley which will feature counties in our publication’s coverage areas.
Every Friday in June, readers will be able to view pictures and videos of the counties and read articles about what makes each county beautiful.
The content will be spread across both our print publications and on our website, so please visit Winonadailynews.com to see more each week.