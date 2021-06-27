WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Houston County home to farmers, owls, and many apples

Houston County is the home of many memorable features — including miles and miles of farmland, owls and many apples that make the county well-known outside of its borders.

Farming is one of the main uses of the land throughout Houston County, with 891 farms as of 2017 calling the county their home.

In total, the farms cover a total of about 217,048 acres.

Of the Houston County farms, 96% of them are family-owned.

According to the data from the United States Department of Agriculture, Houston County is not immune to the damage that has been done in the agriculture industry in recent decades. In the years prior to 2017, farms continued to close down.

It’s expected that further data will reveal the same trend, especially as COVID-19 has impacted the industry.

Small, locally owned businesses, like many of the family farms, help make up what Houston County is, especially as locals have helped keep as many businesses as possible in business during the pandemic.

Communities across the county are planning many events this summer to bring together its residents.