WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Houston County home to farmers, owls, and many apples

Houston County is the home of many memorable features — including miles and miles of farmland, owls and many apples that make the county well-known outside of its borders.
Farming is one of the main uses of the land throughout Houston County, with 891 farms as of 2017 calling the county their home.
In total, the farms cover a total of about 217,048 acres.
Of the Houston County farms, 96% of them are family-owned.
According to the data from the United States Department of Agriculture, Houston County is not immune to the damage that has been done in the agriculture industry in recent decades. In the years prior to 2017, farms continued to close down.
It’s expected that further data will reveal the same trend, especially as COVID-19 has impacted the industry.
Small, locally owned businesses, like many of the family farms, help make up what Houston County is, especially as locals have helped keep as many businesses as possible in business during the pandemic.
Communities across the county are planning many events this summer to bring together its residents.
Some events upcoming this summer in Houston County sure to draw people together include the Houston County Fair, held Aug. 18-22 in Caledonia; SEMBA Bluegrass Festival, Aug. 19-22 at Cushon’s Peak Campground in Houston; and Hop Harvest Music Fest 2021, Aug. 28 at Sweet 16 Farm in Houston.
Music also can be enjoyed regularly throughout the summer in communities throughout the county — especially cities like Caledonia, Spring Grove and Brownsville.
For those who want to get outside this summer, there are camping and hiking opportunities, amongst other options, at the Beaver Creek Valley State Park in Caledonia.
Some of the cities within the county have many aspects that make them shine both statewide and even in one case — internationally.
Statewide, for example, the city of Spring Grove made history in Minnesota as the first Norwegian settlement in the state.
Still to this day, Spring Grove embraces its Norwegian heritage with annual community celebrations, like the festivities held each year on the Norwegian Constitution Day.
La Crescent also stands out statewide as it takes pride in the title of Apple Capital of Minnesota. Later this year in September, the city’s annual apple-related festivities — Applefest USA — will return for visitors to enjoy.
Internationally, Houston County has a claim to fame with the International Owl Center in the city of Houston.
At the center, visitors can learn about owls and sometimes even meet a few live ones during events such as International Owl Awareness Day celebrations in August.
The center is the home of owls Alice, Rusty, Iris and Ruby, who are great horned owls; Uhu, a Eurasian eagle owl; Piper, an American barn owl; and JR, an eastern screech owl.
Alice, Rusty and Iris retired in 2018 from working at the owl center to help educate visitors.
When there aren’t events going on at the center, people can still learn from displays, like those that include real owl wings and other specimens.
