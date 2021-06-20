WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Buffalo County a home for those with a love for rural life

With its rolling hills and large fields, Buffalo County is home to many farmers, rural-life enthusiasts and water lovers.
With its largest community being Mondovi, which has a population of over 2,500, the county is by far defined by small towns and the land that surrounds them.
In the county, as of 2017, there were 966 farms, but the number was lower than previous years, reflecting a statewide trend.
There was, at that time, 293,130 acres used for farm land.
Of the county’s farms, 96% of them were family-owned, as of 2017.
Like its neighbor Trempealeau County — and much of western Wisconsin — Buffalo County farms were hit hard by the pandemic, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.
While the towns may be small in the county, there are still numerous locally-owned businesses that have survived the pandemic and are helping to provide employment for residence including gas stations, pizzerias, museums and more.
Merrick State Park, located in Fountain City, allows for fishing and camping opportunities galore at its location along the Mississippi River.
During the summer, a drive through the park will reveal a multitude of families enjoying the asset as they take a walk through nature and fully immerse themselves in the greenery as they enjoy time seeing the views.
The state park and the nature scenery it contains allows for an escape from the world defined by COVID-19, even though these days in the rural communities masks aren’t as common of an accessory.
While the communities are small, there are still chances to enjoy events throughout the summer, especially during late July when the fair comes to town.
Standout events of the fair this year will include performances from Diamond Rio and Dustin Lynch; a carnival; a demolition derby and more.
Other events during the summer include opportunities at Kinstone, which range from drum circles, concerts, photography experiences and more.
There will also be opportunities to enjoy music at various times throughout the summer in Mandovi.
Additionally, in Alma, people can enjoy learning about Swiss heritage in late July with a citywide celebration.
If interested in cars and watching them race, the Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City is ready to entertain throughout the summer, too.
For more information about Buffalo County, visit buffalocounty.com.