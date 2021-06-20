WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Buffalo County a home for those with a love for rural life

With its rolling hills and large fields, Buffalo County is home to many farmers, rural-life enthusiasts and water lovers.

With its largest community being Mondovi, which has a population of over 2,500, the county is by far defined by small towns and the land that surrounds them.

In the county, as of 2017, there were 966 farms, but the number was lower than previous years, reflecting a statewide trend.

There was, at that time, 293,130 acres used for farm land.

Of the county’s farms, 96% of them were family-owned, as of 2017.

Like its neighbor Trempealeau County — and much of western Wisconsin — Buffalo County farms were hit hard by the pandemic, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

While the towns may be small in the county, there are still numerous locally-owned businesses that have survived the pandemic and are helping to provide employment for residence including gas stations, pizzerias, museums and more.

Merrick State Park, located in Fountain City, allows for fishing and camping opportunities galore at its location along the Mississippi River.

