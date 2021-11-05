WATCH NOW: Three soldiers become American citizens at Fort McCoy (copy)

Private First Class Ivy Marciano, PFC Noor Jawadi and Specialist Lie Ye come from three different countries with three different cultures, but they now have one thing in common: They are American citizens.

The three took their oath of citizenship Thursday during a naturalization ceremony held at Fort McCoy. They became Americans while temporarily stationed at Fort McCoy as part of Operation Allies Welcome, which is assisting Afghan immigrants who journeyed to the United States after it ended its 20-year military operation in Afghanistan.

“You are as American as someone whose family has been here for hundreds of years,” said Mick Dedvukaj, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services district director. “We don’t care where you’re from; we care who you are. Welcome to the American family.”

Jawadi was born in Afghanistan. He left for Iran at a young age before being returned to Afghanistan. From there, he fled to Malaysia and Singapore, where he lived in orphanages before coming to the United States in 2015.

He joined the Army 15 months ago and is assigned to the 44th Chemical Company as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist. He has also served as a translator.

“The U.S. saved my life,” Jawadi said. “I feel appreciated.”

As an immigrant, Jawadi takes a great deal of satisfaction in his assignment.

“I’m happy because I see a lot of children who remind me of myself, and now I know they’re going to have a brighter future,” he said.

Marciano is from the Philippines. She’s part of the detail that handles the day-to-day needs of the newly arrived immigrants, including immigration processing and accompanying immigrants on hospital visits.

She came to America in 2014 and looks forward to her potential as an American citizen.

“There are so much opportunities and freedom, and you meet awesome people,” she said.

Ye is from China. He is a supply clerk who assists daily with ordering and picking up consumer products. He makes sure over 1,700 Afghan immigrants receive daily necessities such as shampoo, soap, razors, baby formula, diapers, feminine hygiene products and lotion.

Dedvukaj said it takes courage to “get up and leave everything you have behind and come to a country you don’t know much of in the hopes for a better life for you and your family.”

He said joining the military takes that commitment one step further.

“As members of the military, you go beyond that,” Dedvukaj said. “You are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in defense of a nation that until this moment wasn’t fully yours.”

The ceremony was attended by roughly 300 soldiers. After the ceremony, every one left their seats to shake hands with their newly minted American comrades. Marciano was moved by the response of her fellow soldiers.

“It was fantastic,” she said. “I didn’t expect that. Having all those people come down was really awesome.”

