WATCH NOW: Rotary Lights back for 27th year with new mascots, all abilities night

La Crosse’s Rotary Lights celebration will return next month to kick off the holiday season, and in its 27th year the festival is still growing with some new features this year.

The festival will be returning to normal in some ways after it adapted last year due to COVID-19, welcoming back its parade, live entertainment and its gift shop.

“Last year was a phenomenal year as far as we were concerned,” said Rotary Lights president Pat Stephens at a press event Tuesday. He said it was exciting to even have an event last year despite the changes that were made, and that turnout was impressive.

“So, yeah we’re excited to bring it back in full gallop this year,” he said.

While longtime favorites from the festival will be returning, there will also be some new activities and features for the community.

This includes a brand new “all abilities” night on Nov. 29, where the display will be catered towards those with sensory issues.

“This is a night we ask that the general public just kind of let the students or adults with sensory needs to come down and enjoy a quiet evening,” said Diane Block with the La Crosse Area Autism Foundation.

“We are very excited to partner with Rotary Lights this year and be able to bring all abilities to the park,” Block said.

Technicians will adapt the lighting displays for the all-abilities night by turning flashing lights off or making them solid, slowing down moving and strobing displays, playing calm and quiet music and lowering the sensory aspects of any other pieces of the festival.

“We’ve talked about wanting to do this for years and working with some of our volunteers ... were able to adjust a lot of our animated and other activities in the park for that one evening,” Stephens said.

The 27th Rotary Lights celebration will also include two new mascots in the shapes of holiday light bulbs that will help represent the event.

“Having mascots is going to be a lot of fun,” Stephens said. “They light up, of course, or we wouldn’t be interested in them.”

The glowing holiday bulbs will be seven-foot-tall blow-up displays that will make appearances throughout the festival — but they still need names. The Tribune has partnered with the Rotary Lights to collect suggestions from the community on names.

“We’re just excited to get more involved this year with the naming of the mascots,” said River Valley Media Group circulation manager Sandy Powell. “Watch for it, get your names in there. We’re excited to be a part of it.”

“It’s such an impressive community effort, I think it’s outstanding, and the Tribune is very pleased to partner with this effort to let the community name the Rotary Lights mascots,” said RVMG executive editor Bob Heisse.

Nominations for the mascot’s names can be submitted at https://lacrossetribune.com/forms/special/rotarymascot/ until Nov. 8, where you can also submit a favorite memory from Rotary Lights and have the chance to win $100 in Rotary Lights merchandise if your mascot names are chosen.

The names of the two mascots will be announced just before the fireworks display on opening night.

The parade is back, more lights, and Santa returns

Part of the growth of the Rotary Lights this year will also of course include more lights.

For the first time, the festival will be able to expand into the south end of Riverside Park, with new electrical access now allowing for displays all the way to the Waterfront.

“There are a lot of trees and other things that we can decorate in that area to make it even more meaningful and expand the program itself,” Stephens said.

A new “farewell” feature will make its first appearance this year, as well, and guests who visit the Rotary Lights will travel through one last lighted tunnel underneath the new La Crosse Center addition on Front Street as they exit the park.

The traffic pattern for visitors will mimic that of 2019’s now that the La Crosse Center expansion is nearing completion, and guests will again enter southbound on 2nd Street onto State Street, loop through the park and then exit on Front.

Santa Claus will be back this year, but it’s unclear if he will be able to visit with kids the way he has in the past. Last year, Santa remained in his house while kids visited him through a window and microphone set-up in order to remain COVID safe.

Officials said they were still deliberating with the big man on what would make him feel safe this year, and an update is expected in the coming weeks.

“Santa will definitely be in the park every night from opening night through the evening of Dec. 23,” Stephens said. “And as all of you know you can’t get Santa on the evening of Dec. 24 because he’s busy.”

This year the parade will return to help kick off the celebration, but it will start at a later time than usual to allow more flexibility for downtown shops who are ushering in the Black Friday rush.

The parade will run along Main Street beginning at 6 p.m., finishing at Riverside Park, and will be immediately followed by the opening ceremony, fireworks display and the first switch of the lights, which is expected to begin about 6:45 p.m.

Officials said that in addition to the new start time, Rotary Lights is still looking for floats and bands to participate in the parade.

The Rotary Lights gift shop will again be open this year, featuring locally created jewelry, ornaments — including a new one of the Riverside Band Shell — toys and gadgets, mittens for the forgetful guests and much more.

The Ugly Sweater 5K will also return and will keep its virtual option for participants. It will begin at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Myrick Park. Runners will course through lit marsh trails and end up in Riverside Park at the lights display.

Those interested can register at oneugly5k.com.

This year’s event will have an additional s’mores fire pit after officials said there were more than 6,000 s’mores roasted last year.

Officials Tuesday said that they were in awe of how far Rotary Lights has come since it started 27 years ago, and were excited about the new additions coming for 2021.

In its very first year in 1998 it collected about 13,000 food items that were donated to the Salvation Army. In 2021, the event collected more than 340,000 food items that helped support 14 area food pantries for about four months each.

The event is led by a large networks of volunteers, too, who will work to set the display up in about four weeks time before it opens the day after Thanksgiving.

Stephens joked that the crews have it “down ‘Pat,’” alluding to himself and the Rotary Lights media coordinator Pat Smith who have been with the event since the beginning.

This year, 111 non-profits and about 3,250 volunteers will help light the festival.

“No one, especially myself really would have thought it would grow into the icon that it is today for western Wisconsin,” Stephens said of the festival. “We really have done an exceptional job with it.”

The Rotary Lights will officially kick off on Nov. 26, running every night through New Year’s Eve. The park will be open daily from 5-10 p.m. except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when the park will be open from 5-9 p.m., and on New Year’s Eve when it will close at 1 a.m.

As always, visitors are asked to bring non-perishable food items as their entry fee.

