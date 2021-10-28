WATCH NOW: Rising Star Luke Sims

Luke Sims is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 30

Town of residence: Winona

Occupation/company: Assistant City Planner, City of Winona

Family: Happily married to a marvelous partner, father to a rambunctious daughter, and manservant to one fluffy cat

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I am most proud of the 2017 Complete Streets Policy and Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan. The plan helped to encourage developing Winona’s transportation network around people, regardless of their mode of transportation. The plan was the 2018 Planning in Context Award winner from the Minnesota Chapter of the American Planning Association.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I serve on the Board of Directors for the Advocacy Center of Winona. I also serve as the Southeast District Director for the Minnesota Chapter of the American Planning Association, work with the Emerging Leaders Task Force of the Congress for New Urbanism, and help plan the Pedal for the People rides for Bikeable Winona locally. Previously I have volunteered with Junior Achievement and served on the City of Winona’s Heritage Preservation Commission.

I have always been civically engaged and believe that people in my profession should walk the walk as well as talk the talk. Community development really focuses on being a part of the community and getting to know it better. Being involved in local community organizations has an inherent value and is one of the foundational principles on which American cities have been developed. It is also important to help provide resources and support for people in our community. Being a recent transplant to Winona, being involved has helped me to forge friendships and professional relationships.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

Working to better the community I live in is something I breathe day in and day out. It’s why I chose to become an urban planner and it is what I enjoy learning about. Whether that’s reading about the financial resiliency of incremental development on the weekend or helping to support an Advocacy Center fundraiser, communities prosper when people are invested in their future. That work is noticeable, whether by individuals or organizations, and we all do better when we work together to support each other. This is something I learned through exposure to different global communities and cultures early in my career.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Go out and meet people. Anybody. All people. Experience what they experience and learn how the community around them functions. Cities and communities of people are ecosystems and they are complex, convoluted and resilient. Understanding that will help you better understand the world around you and how to help make it better for others and for yourself.

