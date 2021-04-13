WATCH NOW: Rachel Mergen: Protests create awe, fear as people gather to try to make change

When I attended the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis last year, I thought -- I hoped -- it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

I didn't think a city, an area, a state or a nation could handle much more of the anger and desperation that was infused in that protest.

But, I was wrong. I traveled back to the Twin Cities community Monday to cover the Brooklyn Center protests that began after the police shooting of Daunte Wright, resulting in another unnecessary death of a Black man. The police department has since stated the shooting was an accident -- a gun was supposedly used instead of a taser.

This protest shocked me just as much as the Minneapolis ones did, even though there were no burning cars or buildings in sight.

However, there were gas masks on many faces around me. I can certainly say the only place I've ever seen that before is on television and in the previous Minneapolis demonstrations.

Protests are a different world.

As a white woman who follows the rules quite closely, I've never had to fear the police. But during both protests I was very afraid of them.

I feared the pain they could cause me with tear gas or rubber bullets.