WATCH NOW: Rachel Mergen: Protests create awe, fear as people gather to try to make change

When I attended the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis last year, I thought -- I hoped -- it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
I didn't think a city, an area, a state or a nation could handle much more of the anger and desperation that was infused in that protest.
But, I was wrong. I traveled back to the Twin Cities community Monday to cover the Brooklyn Center protests that began after the police shooting of Daunte Wright, resulting in another unnecessary death of a Black man. The police department has since stated the shooting was an accident -- a gun was supposedly used instead of a taser.
This protest shocked me just as much as the Minneapolis ones did, even though there were no burning cars or buildings in sight.
However, there were gas masks on many faces around me. I can certainly say the only place I've ever seen that before is on television and in the previous Minneapolis demonstrations.
Protests are a different world.
As a white woman who follows the rules quite closely, I've never had to fear the police. But during both protests I was very afraid of them.
I feared the pain they could cause me with tear gas or rubber bullets.
Trust me, tear gas, which I experienced for the second time Monday night, is not an enjoyable experience. It overwhelms your lungs and eyes as you try to escape the burning sensation.
I was also afraid of being stampeded. Every time the crowd thought there was a chance of the tear gas being released, you could feel an adrenaline rush course through it.
I wasn't afraid of the protesters, though. The majority were peaceful, simply chanting for change in how police interact with persons of color as they raised their arms in the air. Most of them only wanted a better society for the people they allied with or identified with.
Some tried to calm others, as one protester put it: "Remember we have more self control than they do. Don't give them a reason, please."
But there were others who caused the tear gas to be deployed, as they tossed water bottles and other objects over the fence at officers guarding the Brooklyn Police Department.
The more these people agitated, the more the police responded with loud sound flashes and tear gas that would harm not only the agitators but the peaceful protesters as well.
Watching videos and photos, it's easy to believe the Brooklyn Center protests are a violent mess, but I believe the majority of the demonstrators wanted peace.
They cried out for others to stop throwing items, to stop antagonizing.
But the gathering turned into a smoke-filled, painful protest as the anger in some erupted.
Some looters warned each other not to touch the local Black-owned stores, as they attempted to show support for those who may now feel fear because of the killing of Floyd and Wright.
Still, no matter how ugly the protests turned, for many, the hope for change remained strong.
Regardless of my own opinions on the situation, and despite the cold Monday evening, I was warmed by the unity that was present as mostly peaceful people spoke up for a change that they see as needed.
No matter how many protests I may attend in my career, I now know each one will have its own permanent mark on my life.