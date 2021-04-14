WATCH NOW: Praying for less violence: Brooklyn Center businesses damaged, looted

Musa, a man of color himself, stated that protests should be much more peaceful and simply people trying to call out for what they want changed.

He said true protests would allow for a possible resolution down the line.

Musa hopes people would "come speak at the table," instead of violently protesting and damaging local businesses like his own.

He described the situation currently as, "The people right now are somewhat like a fiery volcano, a blazing forest. We don’t know how to turn it off.”

Musa's attention right now, as protests continue in the city, is on the current Derek Chauvin trial.

Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd, another man of color, during an arrest last year by restraining Floyd with his knee on Floyd's neck for multiple minutes while Floyd begged for air.

Musa hopes that the protesters may find some comfort in whatever decision is made during Chauvin's trial.

He hopes that once a decision about Chauvin's case is made, or maybe even before then, local leaders and police officers will communicate calmly with the protesters and that they together will work toward a resolution in a less violent way.

