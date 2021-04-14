 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Praying for less violence: Brooklyn Center businesses damaged, looted
WATCH NOW: Praying for less violence: Brooklyn Center businesses damaged, looted

As the sun rises after the unrest of the Brooklyn Center protests each night, community members find their way outside of local businesses to help clean up damage that comes with looting and overall frustration over the death of Daunte Wright.

Wright died Sunday after being shot by Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department has said that Potter accidentally shot Wright, instead having intended to pull out her Taser and use it on Wright.

Handz-On Barber & Beauty

Pictured is Handz-On Barber & Beauty on Humboldt Ave. in Brooklyn Center with boards protecting its windows during the protests.

Since the altercation, Potter and the department's police chief have resigned and it was announced Wednesday that Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter.

One strip mall close by the Brooklyn Center Police Department, home of businesses such as Dollar Tree and a barber and beauty shop, is experiencing severe damage because of the angry protesters' decisions.

Clean-up during protests

Clean-up is completed outside of Dollar Tree in Brooklyn Center Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning, Dollar Tree's windows were shattered and a lot of its inventory that wasn't yet stolen was scattered on its floors.

Other businesses near it, like Handz-On Barber & Beauty, already had its windows boarded up as of Monday night.

"This is not a protest. This is damaging," Phillip Musa, the owner of Handz-On Barber & Beauty, said Tuesday morning while helping to clean up the damage at neighboring businesses.

Phillip Musa cleans up

Phillip Musa, owner of Handz-On Barber & Beauty, cleans up Tuesday morning after protests the prior evening.

Musa, a man of color himself, stated that protests should be much more peaceful and simply people trying to call out for what they want changed.

He said true protests would allow for a possible resolution down the line.

Phillip Musa

Pictured is Phillip Musa, owner of Handz-On Barber & Beauty, Tuesday morning.

Musa hopes people would "come speak at the table," instead of violently protesting and damaging local businesses like his own.

He described the situation currently as, "The people right now are somewhat like a fiery volcano, a blazing forest. We don’t know how to turn it off.”

Dollar Tree in Brooklyn Center

Items were scattered in Dollar Tree Tuesday morning after protests Monday in Brooklyn Center.

Musa's attention right now, as protests continue in the city, is on the current Derek Chauvin trial.

Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd, another man of color, during an arrest last year by restraining Floyd with his knee on Floyd's neck for multiple minutes while Floyd begged for air.

Clean-up in Brooklyn Center

Volunteers helped clean-up outside of Dollar Tree Tuesday morning after protests in Brooklyn Center the night before.

Musa hopes that the protesters may find some comfort in whatever decision is made during Chauvin's trial. 

He hopes that once a decision about Chauvin's case is made, or maybe even before then, local leaders and police officers will communicate calmly with the protesters and that they together will work toward a resolution in a less violent way.

Dollar Tree in Brooklyn Center

