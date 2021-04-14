WATCH NOW: Praying for less violence: Brooklyn Center businesses damaged, looted

As the sun rises after the unrest of the Brooklyn Center protests each night, community members find their way outside of local businesses to help clean up damage that comes with looting and overall frustration over the death of Daunte Wright.
Wright died Sunday after being shot by Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department has said that Potter accidentally shot Wright, instead having intended to pull out her Taser and use it on Wright.
Since the altercation, Potter and the department's police chief have resigned and it was announced Wednesday that Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter.
One strip mall close by the Brooklyn Center Police Department, home of businesses such as Dollar Tree and a barber and beauty shop, is experiencing severe damage because of the angry protesters' decisions.
He said true protests would allow for a possible resolution down the line.
Musa hopes people would "come speak at the table," instead of violently protesting and damaging local businesses like his own.
He described the situation currently as, "The people right now are somewhat like a fiery volcano, a blazing forest. We don’t know how to turn it off.”
Musa's attention right now, as protests continue in the city, is on the current Derek Chauvin trial.
Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd, another man of color, during an arrest last year by restraining Floyd with his knee on Floyd's neck for multiple minutes while Floyd begged for air.
Musa hopes that the protesters may find some comfort in whatever decision is made during Chauvin's trial.
He hopes that once a decision about Chauvin's case is made, or maybe even before then, local leaders and police officers will communicate calmly with the protesters and that they together will work toward a resolution in a less violent way.
