WATCH NOW: Peaceful life restarted in Minneapolis as businesses recover or leave empty spaces

Peaceful life has resumed in Minneapolis, even near the Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct, which was destroyed during protests in May following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a Black man, died during an arrest by local police, an event that sparked weeks of protests in the city and across the country. A video of the arrest, which showed a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he begged for air, has been widely viewed across the world.
The protests included looting, buildings being broken into, the setting of large fires and mass gatherings.
Participants demanded changes, both in policy and culture, to address systemic racism — often expressed in the chant “No justice, no peace.”
Now, the blocks near the Third Precinct are a mix of ruined and recovered buildings, along with some caught in the middle with graffiti, burn marks and boards still covering their surfaces.
Large national chains have successfully reopened stores, including Minneapolis-based corporation Target.
During the protest the Target located on Lake Street was looted heavily as its sprinkler system rained down on the protesters and what was left.
According to the corporation, they started over with the inside of the store and took in opinions of the community on what to have inside, like more groceries and products available.
Target partnered with the Black-owned business Noor Companies to rebuild the store, along with the help of people learning in the construction field.
“The tragedy pulled us even closer in recognizing this was a home, a family,” George Powell, Target executive team leader for service and engagement, said during a short documentary about the death of Floyd and the protests.
He and other employees wanted to come back to the site and serve the community again.
According to Target, most of the employees that used to work at the store did return once it was ready to reopen.
Right next to Target, though, on the other side of barricades, is the boarded-up Minnesota Transitions Charter School, which was also broken into and robbed from during the protest.
While the Target is once again bustling with life, the neighboring school is left waiting to be recovered and used once again.
Open land stands where the family-owned Minnehaha Lake Wine and Spirits once stood, which had called the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street, across from the Third Precinct, home for more than 75 years.
Support Local Journalism
During the protest, owners boarded up the store in hopes of protecting it from severe damage. On May 28, protesters tore off the boards to use as shields against the police, who were using tear gas and non-lethal rubber bullets.
Ultimately, the store burned to the ground.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created for the liquor store staff after the store was deemed a complete loss.
The GoFundMe, created by store owner Jason Krause, read in June, “As most of you know, our business and building was burned to the ground last Thursday. In the days to come we will start to process everything that’s transpired in the past week and look towards the future and possible rebuilding. But, in the meantime, our wonderful staff now finds themselves in a very uncertain place.
“We plan to take care of them for as long as we can, but that still doesn’t change the fact that they are now entering a job market already ravaged by COVID-19 in a City that now finds itself ravaged in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder,” Krause wrote.
The outline of the shop Max It Pawn, once located two blocks away from the Third Precinct, remains on Lake Street.
Construction continues on the old site, which was burned down to the ground on May 28 during the protests. No signs of it formerly being a pawn shop can be seen.
The pawn shop damage seems to be one of the more tragic losses in the community, though.
According to the Star Tribune in late July, “authorities found the charred body of a man in the wreckage of a south Minneapolis pawnshop, nearly two months after the building was torched in the rioting that followed George Floyd’s death.”
It is believed that the man died during the fire that destroyed the building, according to Minneapolis police.
Earlier this year, in connection to the fire that could be seen for blocks that left the structure unrecognizable, Rochester resident Montez Terrill Lee was charged with arson in federal court, the Star Tribune confirmed.
As for the people in the community, there are no longer parking lots and streets full of frustrated people, instead being replaced with the hustle of daily life that includes traffic and people walking and riding bikes.
The Third Precinct continues to stand at the intersection, now highly barricaded as it was during the protests before being broken into.
The precinct is not currently in use and a temporary location is expected to be used for now by the police department, but a new location wasn’t approved yet by the city as of September.
For now, its scorched facade stands as evidence of the emotional and physical damage sustained by the neighborhood — and at the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street, recovery remains a work in progress.
IN PHOTOS: Minneapolis Then and Now
Minnehaha Lake Wine and Spirits
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.