WATCH NOW: Jolene Danca named the Winona Daily News 2021 Person of the Year

As a mom, principal and business owner, Pickwick resident Jolene Danca has numerous titles to be proud of, but recently she received another one that only she can claim: Winona Daily News 2021 Person of the Year.

Danca has made her mark on the community over the years by positively impacting people’s lives through her work in the Winona Area Public Schools district, currently filling the role of principal of the Area Learning Center as well as owner of both Eupraxia and Scrappin’ on the Ranch.

Eupraxia fitness instructor Brittany Moncrief and Eupraxia member Laurie Jackels, who both also work at WAPS, are just two of the many people she has connected with, and they put her name in the running for the title of Person of the Year.

They were thrilled when they learned that Danca won the honor. Moncrief and Jackels requested they be the ones

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.