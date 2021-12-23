WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Tim Gossen, SMU Vice President of Student Affairs

Tim Gossen, Saint Mary's University's Vice President of Student Affairs, took some time to answer a few questions about his life -- both the personal and professional parts of it.
Q: What are some of your favorites in life?
A: "I love pizza, especially Sammy's pizza, and Cardinal athletics. Go Cardinals!"
Q: Who inspires you the most and why?
A: "In my life, the most inspirational person was my grandmother. And she inspired me because of her work ethic and how she treated people on a daily basis."
Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?
A: "I love that every day is different and I get to work with students on various tasks and work with them through good and bad."
Q: What are you most thankful for in life?
A: "I'm most thankful for my family, health and this beautiful environment of Winona."
