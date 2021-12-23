WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Tim Gossen, SMU Vice President of Student Affairs

Tim Gossen, Saint Mary's University's Vice President of Student Affairs, took some time to answer a few questions about his life -- both the personal and professional parts of it.

To view his full Get to Know video, visit winonadailynews.com. Here are a few of his answers:

Q: What are some of your favorites in life?

A: "I love pizza, especially Sammy's pizza, and Cardinal athletics. Go Cardinals!"

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "In my life, the most inspirational person was my grandmother. And she inspired me because of her work ethic and how she treated people on a daily basis."

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: "I love that every day is different and I get to work with students on various tasks and work with them through good and bad."

Q: What are you most thankful for in life?

A: "I'm most thankful for my family, health and this beautiful environment of Winona."

If your business’ or organization’s leaders are interested in being involved in the weekly Get to Know series, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.