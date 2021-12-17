WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Steve Young, Winona City Council member

Steve Young, the first ward's city council member, recently took a moment to answer 10 questions about himself and his work for the city.

A full video of Young answering these questions can be found at winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of his answers:

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be and why?

A: "That's an interesting question. I would say President Xi of China would be very interesting. Not because I like him. He is a brutal dictator. He is a bad man doing bad things. But I'd seek to understand him and understand our adversary. I wish he wasn't acting like our enemy, but he certainly is. He's imprisoning millions of people. He has destroyed democracy in Hong Kong. He is threatening Taiwan. He disappears that tennis star who criticizes him or criticizes the Communist Party. I'd be interested in trying to understand him a little bit more."

Q: What are some day to day tasks in your position?

A: "A lot of email. I was doing the city email this morning. I was on the phone this morning talking to some city workers. I get a lot of constituent questions or concerns from people. And probably roads and road conditions are probably the number one thing that I hear about, so I'm I get problems or disagreements and so I'm trying to iron those out. I'm still learning a lot. I got a lot to learn.

"Quick story, I recently toured the wastewater treatment plant. It was really interesting, actually. There are 10 people that are full time workers at our wastewater treatment plant at the east end of Winona. I think they're the unsung heroes of Winona. They keep us from getting horribly sick. They keep our river clean. And it was super interesting. So that's some of the stuff I do."

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: "I'm really interested in in city finance, in public finance. I have a background in finance. And I'm interested in how different pots of money pay for different things and I want that to work well. I'm want people of Winona to get the best return on their tax dollars that they can. We've made some recent decisions that I think improve city finances and the way that city government spends money and I'm interested in continuing to to make those improvements where we can."

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: "I want to make Winona a better place. My wife, my family, my kids have been really fortunate here. Winona is a great community, great place to do business, great place to raise kids, to have a family, to live and I want to leave this a better place.

"I'd like Winona to grow. You know what, that's my vision. I've got three kids that are in their early 20s. I'd like Winona to be a place that they could potentially return to after their education and say, 'I can live here. I can have a job here. I could have a family here. I could send them to school here. And I could have a home here.' I want it to be that attractive to them."

