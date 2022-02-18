WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Steve Jacob, Winona County commissioner

Steve Jacob, Winona County commissioner for the county's third district, recently shared about his life and political career as part of the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

The full video can be found at winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of his answers:

Q: Are you originally from Winona County? If not, where are you from?

A: "I'm originally from right here (in Altura). I'm a fourth generation family farmer. Have a rich history right here. This is called Jacob Hill. If you look on a map, Jacob Lane, Jacob Hill. My great grandfather back in 1878 came with his wife. She was pregnant. They tipped the covered wagon over that they came in on. Built the original log cabin. And we raised four generations of Jacob family in that house. It still stands back at the farm yard there. And we lived there and raised our family until 2002 there. So, a rich history from right here in Winona County, right at this very location. Still continue to farm yet today."

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "Very easy question to answer. Jesus Christ. I am a strong Christian. My belief is strong. And that's really what's given me a cornerstone in my life is my belief in Christianity. So Jesus Christ is definitely who inspires me the most."

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: "I was really a victim of government overreach and got into some disputes with Winona County Planning and Zoning that led to a court case that the judge ruled in my favor on. And then, following that, the community asked me if I would go to bat to protect their property rights, the way I protected my own and that kind of blossomed into seeing some of the dysfunctions in government and wanting to correct that and make sure other people aren't victimized in the way I was victimized. And I really learned to stand for the citizenry and contain the government."

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: "Continuing on with, I've run three campaigns with the slogan to stop the expansion of government. Now, ... I understand that Mike Goggin is retiring from the Senate. Steve Drazkowski has made it clear that he's running for Mike Goggin's position, so that House 21B position is going to be open from Steve Drazkowski. So ... I'm going to explore that to see whether I'd be a fit for that position, for that 21B House position. There's going to be redistricting here coming up. We'll know by mid February. So once I know where the district lines are drawn, and what district I'm in, I could possibly actively pursue that 21B House seat."

Editor's note: Steve Jacob has officially announced, since participating in the Get To Know series, that he will run for the Minnesota House seat. Due to redistricting in the state, the position he is running for is now 20B, not 21B.

