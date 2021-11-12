WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Scott Sherman, Winona Mayor

Earlier this week, Winona Mayor Scott Sherman — who was elected for his first term last November — took some time to participate in the Winona Daily News’ Get To Know series.

Sherman answered in depth multiple professional and personal questions on video, which can be found at winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of his many answers:

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: “I would say probably the most inspiring person in my life was my mother. She was an extremely hard worker. Very kind. One thing I noticed after she passed, or that I recognized, is that she had no enemies that I ever heard of or ever met.

“I never saw her in a terse conversation or had an argument with anyone. That to me is inspirational. She was a good person, and she was someone who worked really hard so I definitely developed a work ethic from my upbringing.”

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be and why?

A: “I would say it would probably be a physicist or a scientist. Albert Einstein comes to mind automatically. But I think there are things there can be learned. Since I’ve become mayor, I’ve become more interested in political figures.

“And there are some people that I find interesting, I think Lincoln was very interesting. I’ve watched a few documentaries regarding his life and actually, his life leading up to becoming president. He was a tough cookie. He fought against the tide a lot of times in a time when it was definitely more difficult to do those things.

“So, I don’t know, it would be someone who’s not alive today. Because that part of not having them anymore maybe makes it more enticing than ever. I want to hang out with someone that isn’t hear any longer.”

Q: What are some day to day tasks in your position?

A: “I’d say probably the first thing every morning is I check my emails. I check the mayoral email along with my other email accounts that I have for work and life and whatever else. I probably check my mayor’s email account about 20 times a day, just check back and see if anything new came through, see if there’s anything that I can take care of immediately.

“It’s funny, elected officials get a lot of junk email. And even though we have processes to try and eliminate that there are quite a few things like companies trying to sell you a street meter or trying to sell you a new financial software or whatever, and that’s not on the mayor necessarily. Those are generally for finance director or Streets Department or whatever it might be. And, when it’s appropriate, I forward those on.

“I do field calls multiple times a day not only from constituents but also city staff. I’ve kind of worked it out, it’s like a job in that even though it only pays $10,778 a year, I do put a lot of time in on this.

“I’m lucky enough to have a full-time job that allows me to be flexible. Every day I’m probably having two or three meetings. I’m checking email a lot. I’m taking phone calls. And then there is the occasional Sunday night 11 p.m. A new constituent call that I have to take and I generally do take those when I can.

“But there’s a lot of meetings, a lot of emails back and forth, a lot of phone calls and really just trying to — I find that oftentimes what it turns into is just me getting that person connected with the right group, agency, nonprofit, business person in the community, just to help them facilitate either the project or the processes that they want to see happen and or to help network them.

“Oftentimes I’ll get the same issue come up from multiple people and I’ll say, ‘Hey, have you ever talked to or are you familiar with this?’ And a lot of times, that’s where my local knowledge comes into play. And I’m still learning every day. I’m meeting people every day still. And so that’s a unique part of my daily work schedule as mayor.”

Q: What are you most thankful for in life?

A: “My upbringing, my parents, my family. And now honestly, while it has been challenging to be mayor during this time, a lot of tough decisions have been made, I find this as something that I feel like there’s — going back to a psychology class in high school, there is Maslow’s hierarchy of needs and the base one is safety. And then it’s air, water, food.

“And then at the very tippy top of that pyramid is what they call self actualization. And self actualization is when you feel like you’ve finally reached your potential. And I feel like in this position, I’ve been challenged to push my potential every day so I feel that I’ve been able to achieve my potential in terms of who I want to be, what I want to do for our community.

“And I’m constantly learning every day and so it’s very rewarding in that aspect. And it’s made me appreciative of and humble in the fact that the people of Winona chose me as their mayor. They chose me as their mayor during a very difficult time for everyone. And it’s something that I will forever look back on as something that I was happy to do, something I’m feeling good about.”

