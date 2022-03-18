WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Scott Pollock, Minnesota Marine Art Museum executive director

Scott Pollock, executive director of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, recently shared about the personal and professional parts of his life as part of the Winona Daily News’ Get to Know series.

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: "I think I've always been attracted to museums. Well, I shouldn't say always I felt a little bit like an outsider in museums, never really felt welcome when I was a kid growing up. I knew what museums were, but didn't understand why we'd be there. So I'm really attracted to -- (what) makes me really want to work in my current position is bringing new people in, everybody belongs. I really am committed to making that happen. So I'm excited. I'm always looking for ways to make museums way more accessible. And, again, everybody has a reason to be there."

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: "Easily it is looking back, I think, in the galleries and seeing all kinds of different people visiting, rather than just who you might expect. I love coming in on a Saturday for example, and seeing the kids who maybe grew up in the neighborhood popping over the museum to see what's up. I'm bumping into like the hardcore punks, bumping into the people who already know a lot about art, bumping into the patrons. I just like to see all kinds of people in the gallery exploring art, engaging with it."

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: "I'd say professionally I would love to amplify the story of the Minnesota Art Marine Museum. I think that we have so much potential here to tell the world about what we're doing and how we're doing it. It's a really unique place. So professionally, I'd put that on my list. Personally, I want to keep learning, like I'm hungry to continue to look at how other organizations, museums, cities, cultures are doing the work that they're doing. So, I guess, maybe personally, it's just globe trotting around the world. Both for myself and for my family to keep learning and growing."

Q: What are you most thankful for in life?

A: "Pretty simple. I would have to say I'm thankful for people that are always willing to share something new with me and share their story. I'm just kind of an avid lifelong learner and I always take something away from a conversation. So anybody that wants to sit down and have coffee, tea, share ideas, stories. That's kind of what I'm most thankful for life."

