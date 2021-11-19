WATCH NOW: Get To Know: Scott Olson, WSU President

Winona State University President Scott Olson, who was appointed to his position in 2012, took the opportunity to answer 10 questions that touched on both his personal and professional life for the Winona Daily News’ Get To Know series.

In his answers, he took a chance to happily share about his family, personal history, career and more.

A video of him answering the series of questions can be found at winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of his answers:

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: “Well I love any hobby where water is your friend and I’m not that big on hobbies where water is your enemy. So what I mean by this is if it’s water in some form, like snow, so I love skiing, snow skiing. I love hockey I love water in liquid form: water skiing, sailing, scuba diving. But sports where water is your enemy like golf, I’m not so good and I don’t enjoy them.”

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: “Well, there’s a long list of who inspires me. And I’ve certainly had more than my share of awesome mentors along the way. But when I first read this question, what popped into my head was a quote that I read in a magazine called Sojourners. The quote wasn’t attributed, but I’m going to attribute it to Jim Wallis, who was the long time editor of Sojourners magazine, and the quote was, ‘Your life is not about you. Your life is not about you.’ We live in a culture where so much around us tells us our life, it’s me, me, me, it’s all about me. And I found that insight piercing that really our lives are about other people. Our lives are about how we help other people or I suppose how we harm other people. Our lives are about how we build community. And it isn’t really about us.”

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: “Well, that’s easy. That’s the students. I don’t get to be in the classroom so much anymore, but I do get to see all the concerts and plays and performances and art exhibitions and get to work with Student Senate, get to enjoy Warrior athletics. So these are things that I probably be doing anyway and the opportunity to do it professionally is just a blessing.”

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: “Well, I think we want Winona State to be better still, better and better. We’ve certainly gotten our share of recognition lately as being a great university, but we want to be an even better one. And that means being more equitable, more inclusive, more welcoming and means being affordable. And it means offering the highest quality programs for students and the services to the community that make us the very best.”

