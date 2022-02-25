WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Sandra Burke, Winona Volunteer Services executive director

Sandra Burke, executive director of Winona Volunteer Services, recently shared about the personal and professional parts of her life when answering 10 questions for the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

Q: What are some of your favorites in life?

A: "Well, I just love to travel, big trips, small trips, whatever trip I can plan. I love to just go somewhere and be somewhere else. I love it when my husband plays music with his brothers. The Burke Band is marvelous. And I also love just being with people who can make me laugh. It's something that I think is just very good for oneself and just makes me less serious, so I love to do that. And if I can be around a fire, love just sitting around the fireplace and hanging out with be it my husband or a group of friends."

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "I don't think it's just one person. I really get inspired, for instance, being around my staff wanting to do things better. How can we make Volunteer Services a better place to be? I get inspired by our clients, some individuals who just are struggling, but they have a positive outlook on life and they keep going and they're just like, 'Hey, things are okay.'

"I get inspired by the thank you notes that we receive from individuals to say, 'My mom really loves getting those meals from Volunteer Services.' And so all of that together just helps me want to keep being better."

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: "When I applied for this position, it said director of Winona Volunteer Services, so I thought it was a volunteer resource center. And in my previous job over at Rape Crisis in Fayetteville, North Carolina, I worked with volunteers, got them trained. And I loved working with volunteers. So I'm like, wow, this is great. I get to work with volunteers and direct them to community opportunities. Little did I know that it was also a food shelf, thrift store and coordinated assistance. And it turned out perfect. It couldn't have worked out any better had I really known what I was getting into."

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: "Every day I come in and there's an opportunity to really make someone's life better. It may be saying hello to a volunteer. It may be just talking with a staff member on a project. But it's also the clients and the people that come here for services. And to know handing out some food or providing a voucher is going to make a difference in somebody's life, that keeps me coming in every day for the past 20 years."

