WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Ron Ganrude, Winona County Sheriff

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude recently took time to share about himself -- both personally and professionally -- while answering ten questions for the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "My wife. My wife is from Tokyo, Japan. And she came here to the United States 42 years ago, knowing very, very little English. She really knew no one here in the United States but she contacted -- by mail, written mail -- a family over by Mantorville and asked if she could come stay with them to go to college to learn English. They exchanged letters. Understand she's coming from Tokyo, Japan, the biggest city in the world, to Mantorville, Minnesota. Huge culture change. Not knowing the language. Not knowing any people. So she's inspired me because she made that track. And now we've been married for 40 years and have a wonderful family. But she's just somebody that I really am impressed with."

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be and why?

A: "My grandfather on my mother's side. My father died when I was 15. And he took me under his wing and we spent all the time together when I was out of school. We were always together doing things -- hunting, fishing, playing cards, watching TV. I would just like to be able to talk to him now and say 'Here I am. Here's the family that I've grown.'"

Q: What are some day-to-day tasks in your position?

A: "I come in in the morning. I check my messages on the phone and on the computer. And then I start reviewing the cases from the night before or the weekend if there was a case and make sure that they're getting followed up on, just to be aware of what's happened yesterday after I left and throughout the night. And then I have a lot of meetings. I get quite a few phone calls during the day. Way too many emails. Everybody wants to sell you everything. So I get a lot of those. So it's office work mostly. I respond to calls occasionally, but typically, they're really serious calls."

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: "My goals for the future: Next year is an election year, I plan to run for one more term -- four more years. So make it through five years additionally as sheriff and then retire and do things with my wife."

