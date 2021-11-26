WATCH NOW: Get To Know: Pat Mutter, executive director of Visit Winona

Pat Mutter, who has been executive director of Visit Winona since 2002, recently participated in the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series, allowing her to share about her professional and personal life -- including her time before living in Winona when she was a resident of Malaysia.

Q: "Are you originally from Winona? If not, where are you from?"

A: "No, I'm not originally from Winona. I was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and met my husband who was from Michigan over there. And we moved to Minneapolis in 1983 and then to Winona in 1985."

Q: "Who inspires you the most and why?"

A: "My parents, who both have passed. They were the most generous, warm, caring, giving, hospitable and open people. And they, I think, opened our homes and our lives to so many friends and family and exchange students and adults from all over the world that we never had a house that was just with our family. There were always friends and families there. And we've had probably more than 30, 35 students and adults from around the world who have lived with my family."

Q: "What made you want to work in your current position?"

A: "The ability to learn more about Winona. To share and to promote all that is good and positive about Winona. I had been living here for about 17 years at the time that this position opened. I had in my previous positions been sort of unofficially promoting Winona so when the opportunity came open, it seemed a great next step for me."

Q: "What are your goals for the future?"

A: "Professionally, I would say to continue to grow Visit Winona and the ability to be able to meet our visitors where they are. And by that I mean in terms of how they communicate with us, the way they communicate. So I think for us to keep up with trends, to keep up with platforms where people are searching for travel information, to have the capacity for staff, because I think we all work many hours and go to many events that it's to, I think, maintain that communication with people in town and with our planners so we have the latest information and the most updated information to be able to share with any of our inquiries. And then personally, I'd really like to take more time for myself to, I think, stay healthy. I'd love to learn some new languages and travel."

