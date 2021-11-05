WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Niki Peterson, SMU Dean of Students

Winona native Niki Peterson, Saint Mary's University dean of students, recently sat down to answer a few professional and personal questions about herself as part of the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

Her full interview is on video with this story. Here are just a few of her many answers:

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "That would be my Grandma Betty. When she was young she was born up in Iron Range during the depression and she packed up her whole life and moved down to Winona with my grandpa to start a business that they didn't know if it would be successful or not. But through a bunch of hard work, they made it work and I just loved her tenacity for life and how she cares for her family."

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: "It was an opportunity to return back to Saint Mary's where I had a great experience and to work with students in a different capacity other than coaching."

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: "I love working with students, especially a part of our team. We oversee all of the resident assistants and hall directors on campus. So my favorite part is seeing them every day."

Q: What are you most thankful for in life?

A: "I am most thankful for my family, my husband Travis and my kids Will, Thomas and Stella. I'm thankful for the opportunity to work here with students every day and just overall good health and family."

If interested in having a business' or organization's leaders involved in the weekly Get to Know series, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details and instructions.

