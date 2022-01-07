 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Nancy Denzer, Winona Area Public Schools board chair

Get to Know

Nancy Denzer, a Winona Area Public Schools board member and the current board chair, recently took time to discuss the personal and professional parts of her life when answering 10 questions for the Winona Daily News’ Get to Know series.

To view a video of her answering all ten questions, visit winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of her answers:

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: “I love to walk, hike, read, go biking, do yoga, travel and spend time with family and friends.”

Q: What are some of your favorites in life?

A: “Having children and grandchildren are really the most important priority for me. But I love Mary Chapin Carpenter. I’ve attended her concerts at the Minnesota Zoo and at the State Theatre in Minneapolis. And we’ve also traveled to Australia to Greece to Scotland, China, Germany, France and Austria. And I’m looking forward to going to Spain and the UK in 2022.”

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: “Really a lot of different people have inspired me along this journey in life. But my parents, family and siblings, who support and believe in the best in others, have given me the strength to be the best version of myself no matter what I’m faced with.”

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: “Well, I’m really proud of the board. .... When I started we had some different board members, felt really good about their role. And also the current board, I think we have come together as a respectful, collaborative body, and I feel really good that we are really taking care of the district in a meaningful way and care about our staff and students and families in the community.”

Nancy Denzer -- new mug

Denzer

If your business’ or organization’s leaders are interested in being involved in the weekly Get to Know series, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details.

