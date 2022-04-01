WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Nancy Brown, Winona Community Foundation president/CEO

Nancy Brown, CEO/president of the Winona Community Foundation, recently took time to participate in the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: "Anything outdoors. I enjoy running, hiking, biking, fishing, playing golf. Just anything that's outdoor and active."

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be and why?

A: "Again, one that I knew was coming and thought about it. And in reality, it would be my mom. My mom passed away when she was 50. And I just would like her to know how much I love and appreciate everything that she did for us as we were growing up and let her know that we're all OK."

Q: What made you want to work in your current positions?

A: "So, the Community Foundation is just this crazy amazing organization that has potential to do so much good in this community. And that we, not only are collecting funds, but we are awarding funds out into the community to really make this a great place to live, to work, to play. And I saw an opportunity to take all of my skills that I've acquired through my fundraising experience and my commitment to philanthropy to really make a difference in Winona and the surrounding area."

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: "My goals for the future would be for this foundation to be wildly successful in elevating philanthropy in this community. And it's not just because we want to collect all of these dollars. In fact, it's so that we can give out more dollars. An organization like ours that has the potential to create a permanent endowment and a permanent stream of charitable dollars going to this community, that would be amazing."

