WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Michelle Kirkvold, Winona Health clinical pharmacist

A: "When I'm not working, which is most of the time, I would say I like to watch movies and spend time with my family. I started boxing a while ago, so that was fun to learn. And then right now I'm actually planning a wedding. So that actually takes up most of my time."
Q: What made you want to work in your current position?
A: "I've been a hospital pharmacist here at Winona Health for the last four years, but I kind of wanted more direct patient interaction. And when I moved to the new role I have in the clinic, I am able to help patients one on one and optimize their medications to help them get the most out of their medications."
Q: What are some day-to-day tasks in your position?
A: "So right now I sit in internal medicine in the clinic and I'm available there for any providers that have medication related questions or nurses as well as patients. So I can help with, like dose adjustments of their medications, checking for drug interactions, educate on any new medication the provider might want to be starting, and I look at cost with medication affordability as well.
"But the most exciting thing for me actually is I can help with chronic care management, so I can help people manage their diabetes or high blood pressure, COPD or things like that."
Q: What are your goals for the future?
A: "My goal right now is just to continue to expand the role of the pharmacist here in the clinic. This is a pretty new role that we started here at Winona Health. I would also love to like precept students and have students come shadow me so I can kind of show them what I do in the clinic."
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
+1
If your business’ or organization’s leaders are interested in being involved in the weekly Get to Know series, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details.