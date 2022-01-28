WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Michelle Kirkvold, Winona Health clinical pharmacist

Michelle Kirkvold, a clinical pharmacist at Winona Health, recently shared about her life -- both the personal and professional parts of it -- as part of the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

While her full video can be found at winonadailynews.com, here are just a few of her answers:

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: "When I'm not working, which is most of the time, I would say I like to watch movies and spend time with my family. I started boxing a while ago, so that was fun to learn. And then right now I'm actually planning a wedding. So that actually takes up most of my time."

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: "I've been a hospital pharmacist here at Winona Health for the last four years, but I kind of wanted more direct patient interaction. And when I moved to the new role I have in the clinic, I am able to help patients one on one and optimize their medications to help them get the most out of their medications."

Q: What are some day-to-day tasks in your position?

A: "So right now I sit in internal medicine in the clinic and I'm available there for any providers that have medication related questions or nurses as well as patients. So I can help with, like dose adjustments of their medications, checking for drug interactions, educate on any new medication the provider might want to be starting, and I look at cost with medication affordability as well.

"But the most exciting thing for me actually is I can help with chronic care management, so I can help people manage their diabetes or high blood pressure, COPD or things like that."

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: "My goal right now is just to continue to expand the role of the pharmacist here in the clinic. This is a pretty new role that we started here at Winona Health. I would also love to like precept students and have students come shadow me so I can kind of show them what I do in the clinic."

If your business’ or organization’s leaders are interested in being involved in the weekly Get to Know series, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details.

