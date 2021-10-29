WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Marsha Danielson, MSC SE president

Marsha Danielson, the new Minnesota State College Southeast president, recently participated in the Winona Daily News’ Get to Know Q&A series.

Here are just a few of her answers:

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: “I have been inspired by a number of people. But in my life I think probably the one person that stands out is Shirley Danielson, my mother in law. She was a person who was always positive. She looked for the best in every situation. And no matter what the situation was she always was encouraging to everybody that she met so I aspire to be like them as well.”

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: “This position was one I waited for. I actually think that it fits me both personally and professionally. Professionally it’s a small, rural and very entrepreneurial college. And I think it’s very positioned for growth and I’m a builder so it really fits me well. Personally, I really fell in love with the area years ago. And because, as I mentioned my hobbies, I love adventure and recreation. And this area fills that need for me.”

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: “My favorite part of the job is the people. We really do have faculty and staff here that are all about the students. The needs of the students come first and that’s very awesome. I oftentimes ask the faculty and staff to give me success stories. And the reason I do that is because the (other favorite part of my job), of course, is the students and I love that we all are here every day to help students to achieve their personal and professional goals.”

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: “My goal for the future, really, I think with the changing demographics, that it’s really important that we have a culture of equity and inclusion, not only here at the college, but within the community as well and that social justice is a real passion of mine. So that continues to be a goal. And then the other thing that I would mention is credit for prior learning. Credit for prior learning is when we’re able to acknowledge that learning happens outside of the classroom and that if someone who is an adult or working learner has the same knowledge that we are trying to teach in the classroom that if they can demonstrate that knowledge that we will give them credit for that course.”

