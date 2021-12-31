WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Josiah Litant, MSC SE Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students

Massachusetts native Josiah Litant, Minnesota State College Southeast's vice president of student affairs and dean of students, shared about personal and professional parts of his life when participating in the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

Here are just a few of his answers, with the full video now available on winonadailynews.com:

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: "A few of my favorite things are reading, particularly thrillers and I'm a bit politics obsessed. I love working around the house on repair and improvement projects. And right now my kids and I are really into card games, particularly Uno. So we play a lot of Uno in our house."

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: "When my family relocated to Minnesota, I was looking for a job in higher ed. And I was really clear that I wanted to be at a community or a technical college. I care a lot about access and our open access mission was really inspiring to me. And there's such a great need, particularly in the trades for educated, talented newcomers in those fields. And so it was about a week after we moved here that the job that I'm in now opened up here. It was a perfect fit with my background in higher ed and Student Affairs. And I jumped on it. And I feel very fortunate to have been here since then."

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: "I love working with people and I love constantly different and evolving challenges. So we're always looking at what's the next new thing we can do to further improve our support for our students. So I love getting to do that work every day."

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: "So I love living in Winona and being an engaged community member, so I'm always looking to further deepen my engagement and involvement in our local community, both professionally but also on a personal level living here in town. And, of course, other goals are just to continue to support my kids. I have two kids -- eight and five -- and supporting them and their pursuits and the things they're interested in. And just trying to make a difference in every way that I can in our local and regional community."

If your business’ or organization’s leaders are interested in being involved in the weekly Get to Know series, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.