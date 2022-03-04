WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Jolene Danca, Winona Area Learning Center principal

Jolene Danca, principal at the Winona Area Learning Center, recently shared about herself as part of the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

Danca has made an impact on the community beyond just being a principal at the ALC, but by also being the owner of both Eupraxia and Scrappin’ on the Ranch.

Danca was honored earlier this year as the WDN's 2021 Person of the Year.

To view Danca's full Get to Know video, visit winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of her answers:

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "My kids inspire me to be a better person every single day. They make me a better person. Prior to that, really prior to having children, I would say my parents -- hard workers that taught me the value of a dollar and all that stuff. But I would say since having children, my children truly are the people that inspire me to do the things that I do and be the person that I am."

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be and why?

A: "I would have dinner with my Grandpa Joe. I named my first son Riley Joseph after him. He unfortunately was never able to meet him, but it's pretty amazing that Riley has some characteristics of him, so I would love to have dinner with him to share with him -- and obviously bring Riley along -- but to let him get to meet him and to see ... his namesake, see who he is and what he's all about."

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: "Sounds cliche but kids. I just took this job as a principal of the ALC this year. I was an assistant principal prior to that. I was a little bit worried about the principal role without having that constant interaction with kids but in this small environment, I am constantly interacting with kids. And I taught in an ALC at my first teaching position, and I always knew that being in that ALC environment was a place that I wanted to be."

Q: What are some day to day tasks in your position?

A: "Interacting with kids. Redirecting kids. Talking to parents. Interacting with people from the district office if there are things that need to be taken care of. Interacting with staff. Really just being out and about and present. But obviously there's those day to day computer tasks that need to be done. Emailing, communication. But overall, again, in this small environment, I'm able to really connect with kids on a daily basis. Here we're really focused on -- kids are here to earn their diploma, so focus on motivating kids to do that. And I constantly can do that, obviously because like I said, (it) is a very small environment and we're able to be very personal here."

