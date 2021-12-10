WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Jim Schul, WAPS board member

Educator Jim Schul recently answered questions about his personal and professional life for the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

In his video, which can be found at winonadailynews.com, he shared about his roles as a professor at Winona State University and as the fourth district's Winona Area Public Schools board member.

Here are just a few of his answers:

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: "I enjoy writing and I enjoy basketball. I'm a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers."

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: "What made me want to be a professor of education at Winona State University? I like working with people and I have been a teacher for 25 years now. And so I'm a teacher educator because I like working and helping teachers out. There are three things that I'm passionate about. I'm passionate about students. I'm passionate about my subject matter. And I'm passionate about my democratic society. And so those three things I get to serve in my position. At the school board, I get to serve my community and that's a great privilege of mine. I believe it's a responsibility of mine to help out and, so, that's why I'm on the school board."

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: "Favorite part about my job is working with people. I love working with people and helping them out. I'm in a privileged opportunity where I get to help people out and so regardless of whether it's school board or being a professor, I get to help people out and that's very rewarding."

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: "I think I want to be more patient. I want to be a more patient person and kinder and I want to listen more. I think those are some of the goals that I have."

