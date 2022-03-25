WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Jeremy Miller, Minnesota Senate Majority Leader

Winona native State Sen. Jeremy Miller, a Republican representing District 28, recently took time to answer 10 questions about himself for the Winona Daily News’ Get to Know series.

Miller has many positions in the community and state, including now being the majority leader for the Minnesota Senate after having been the Senate president from 2019 to 2021.

Additionally, with his family, Miller owns and works at Miller Scrap in Winona.

Miller and his wife Janel also owns Be Good Mission, a hat company that helps a variety of causes through its profits.

Miller and Janel, along with friends of theirs, also recently opened Sliced in downtown Winona.

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: “My favorite hobbies are first and foremost spending time with my family. In addition to that, I enjoy running and outdoor activities. We spend a lot of time out on the river and fishing with the boys. And my livelihood — it’s not necessarily a hobby — but my livelihood is buying and selling scrap.”

Q: What made you want to work in your current positions?

A: “So here at the scrapyard, I absolutely love buying and selling scrap and making deals. As I said earlier, buying and selling scrap is my livelihood. I grew up learning the business. After high school, I could not wait to get out of Winona and had no desire to come back and work in the family business. After being away for one year, I realized that actually coming back and working in the family business was what I wanted to do. And for the last, I think, 20 years now, maybe more, I’ve been here working at Miller Scrap — a fourth generation family owned and operated business — and absolutely love every single minute of it, most of the time.

“Then when it comes to the State Senate, it’s really about using my life to help make a difference in the lives of others. The reason I ran for the State Senate is because I wanted to help make a difference in other people’s lives. And I learned about public service from my dad during his time as the mayor and we were always taught growing up to get involved in the community and give back whenever possible. And being a member of the Minnesota State Senate gives me the opportunity to do that public service and give back to southeastern Minnesota by trying to get good things done for the people here in southeastern Minnesota.

“And then Janelle and I recently opened up a restaurant in downtown Winona with some friends. It’s called Sliced. And we wanted to do that to provide jobs and really help contribute to the thriving downtown Winona area.”

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: “Well, I take one day at a time. I have a number of short term goals as well as a number of long term goals and both in my personal life as well as in my professional life.

“I’ll start with the State Senate. Really my goals there are again to continue to listen and work together with the people here in southeastern Minnesota. To get great things done for the people all across the state of Minnesota and specifically here in Winona, Houston and Fillmore counties.

“At the scrapyard, I continue to look forward to buying and selling scrap. As I said it’s my livelihood and I really, always look forward to working together with our great, great group of team members here at the scrapyard. And just trying to provide recycling and waste services to folks throughout the region. So those are my goals here at the scrapyard.

“And then in my personal life, it’s really to just be the best dad and the best husband I can be. Our lives are incredibly hectic, but we still are able to ensure a fair amount of family time. And again, I’m just just trying to be the best dad and the best husband that I can be.”

Q: What are you most thankful for in life?

A: “I’m really thankful for every single day that we have. And there are so many opportunities and so many things to be thankful for. And oftentimes, we, myself included, take things for granted and I think it’s really, really important just to stop and take it all in and be thankful and appreciative for everything that we have.

“And I’m really thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to work together with so many people here in southeastern Minnesota, especially in my position as a state senator, to work toward getting good things done for the people of the state of Minnesota as there have been a number of challenging issues that have come up. And I’m just so thankful for the opportunity and the trust that people have put in me to listen and work together with them to be their voice at the state legislature in the State Senate.

“I’m thankful for my family, friends, and co-workers. In addition, I’m incredibly thankful for good health and happiness. My dad always says, ‘when you are healthy you are wealthy.’ Life is a journey filled with opportunities and challenges, but at the end of the day, if we are living a life of good health and happiness, there isn’t much more to ask for.”

Editor’s Note: Senator Miller shared more about what he was thankful for after the filming of the Get to Know video. The expansion of his answer has been included in this Q&A.

