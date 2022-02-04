WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Janneke Sobeck, Winona Family YMCA CEO

Janneke Sobeck, the Winona Family YMCA's CEO, recently shared about her life for the Winona Daily News' Get to Know Series.

With a full video of her answers at winonadailynews.com, here are just a few of her answers:

Q: Are you originally from Winona? If not, where are you from?

A: "I am not from Winona. I actually am originally from the East Coast. I spent 15 years overseas and moved back to the States for college. But I met my farmer husband on a cruise ship in Alaska and so that's why I am in Winona. And I think it's a wonderful community."

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "I would have to say my mom Tina Quick. She is a quirky individual and she has a wonderful laugh and sense of humor. She's done so many different things in her life. She's written books. She has been a ... rodeo barrel racer and she's been a Red Cross nurse. She's been a wonderful role model for my sisters and I in terms of healthy lifestyle choices."

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: "Well, I think the YMCA really has been near and dear to my heart since we moved back to the States when I was going into college. And I've just been passionate about the nonprofit world for so long. I think the fact that nonprofits are driven by their missions and their drive to improve the communities in which they reside and help people live better lives have always been attractive to me."

Q: What are some day to day tasks in your position?

A: "I am fortunate to oversee over 100 employees and it's just such a pleasure working with these awesome people. I get to communicate with our stakeholders, our members, our volunteers, our staff, our board. A lot of my days also involve an element of fundraising. So that's obviously very important for a nonprofit. And then I really do love giving tours of our beautiful new building. We opened this facility about a year ago and it's so exciting to show people through this beautiful space."

If your business’ or organization’s leaders are interested in being involved in the weekly Get to Know series, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details.

