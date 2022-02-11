WATCH NOW: Get to Know: George Borzyskowski, Winona City Council member

George Borzyskowski, Winona City Council member for the fourth district, recently participated in the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

His full video -- which includes him sharing about the personal and professional parts of his life -- is available at winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of his answers:

Q: Are you originally from Winona? If not, where are you from?

A: "I was born in Winona and I have remained in Winona my whole life. Everything that I needed was right here in Winona. I was born down in the east end of Winona, corner of Fourth and Chatfield. And Winona has always been a very, very strong part of me, because I stayed here my whole life. Then I was employed at Peerless Chain Company in the east end of Winona for 45 and a half years as a warehouse worker. And they're a very, very strong Winona company and I'm proud to say they are located in the Fourth Ward of Winona.

"And I've been a lifelong member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka parish here in town. And that was a big honor when, I think in 2015, it got raised to the minor status of Basilica. So that was really quite an event for us as well too. ... Of course I went through St. Stanislaus grade school. I graduated Cotter High School back in 1971. And outside of two vacations out of the country -- I've been to Germany twice, Austria twice and Poland twice. And I had the opportunity to attend the original Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. So that was quite an eye opening event."

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: "My hobbies include fishing, boating and just simply spending time with my grandkids when they're around. And, of course, spending time with my constituents that I've had the opportunity to represent for the last 23 years. And as you hold these elected offices, the people in your ward or the people all over the city, whatever it may be, whatever ward you do or like the mayor where he represents everyone, they become a big part of your life. And I spend a lot of time with constituents and enjoy my time trying to help people.

"My whole goal, my whole mission is just trying to help people, help them out with things that perhaps maybe they cannot do, or don't have an avenue to do it."

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "The inspirations that have inspired me the most probably have to say my family and my grandkids for their support. To serve in these elected positions, you have to have support of your family. They have to know and understand sometimes the pressures maybe you're under. Maybe somebody is mad at you, which is not uncommon, and you're trying to decide on an issue and things. You need those people.You need your family support to get through that.

"And also, I look at Bob Kierlin, the Fastenal founder. He's been an inspiration. The Slaggie families and the Miller families in town, they have been inspirations. And Mike Gostomski as well too. And the reason for these people is they're all Winona men. They've worked hard, they've built businesses, and they contribute to the community, and they're very, very proud to help promote Winona. They came up from ground zero and reached some pretty good statuses."

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: "My father served on the city council for 16 years back in the 70s. I think probably 68. He got in 67. And he was beat out once and he came back in again. My father served on it for for 16 years and he lost a rebid election in 1981. And I always really admired the things that he would do to try to help people and try to work things out and try to get a solution to their problem, whatever that may be.

"And he had many nights where he'd be up at midnight going over things trying to somehow come up with a resolution to it. That pretty much drived me because I seen him helping people and that's what I wanted to do, was help people.

"Government provides five basic things that we need: water, sewer, streets, police and fire. Those are the five basic things. And he always worked on providing those five basic things. That of course, like back in his era, in politics in the 60s and 70s, today, we still focus on those five.

"Those five are first because you can't do (anything) without water, or sewer or streets. And police and fire, of course, we do not want to use, but they're there for our protection. ... We have our library which is doing well. And now the arts culture is really beginning to pick up steam. We really never thought about that back in the 60s or 70s, but it's picking up steam now. Outdoor recreation is picking up steam and we have some very, very good people Eric Barnard being one that works in that quite a bit and doing a fantastic job."

If your business’ or organization’s leaders are interested in being involved in the weekly Get to Know series, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.