WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Eileen Moeller, Frozen River Film Festival managing director

Eileen Moeller, the managing director for the Frozen River Film Festival, recently shared about the personal and professional parts of her life as part of the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

Moeller is also the city council member for Winona's second ward.

To view Moeller's whole video, visit winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of her answers:

Q: Are you originally from Winona? If not, where are you from?

A: "I am not originally from Winona. I grew up in the Chicago suburbs in Elgin, Illinois, which is a beautiful town and actually has a lot of very similar history to Winona. It's on a river. It has a beautiful historic downtown. It's much larger due to its proximity to Chicago, but it was a great place to live.

"And once I moved to Minnesota, I realized that I loved the small town feel. And so I do miss my hometown sometimes, but I really love having topography, that there are bluffs here and it's not just flat for miles and miles. So that's part of the reason I'm here."

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "The person who inspires me the most is probably my mother. She is incredibly intelligent. She's really tough, and she's really creative and very thoughtful. Most of my friends call her mom also. And I think that's a great testament to the kind of person she is and how welcoming and accepting and loving she is."

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: "My favorite part of this job is probably meeting new artists that I haven't had contact with before. It's really exciting to get films submitted and start talking with the directors and other creative workers who have made that piece come together.

"And then the other part of that is really working with the audience, seeing who we can invite to the films that haven't been before. Finding people who would connect with a certain film. That's really exciting to me and finding ways to bring all of those pieces together."

Q: What are you most thankful for in life?

A: "The thing I am most thankful for in life is probably my friends and family, which I imagine a lot of people say, but I know for myself, I moved back to Winona at a really great time. I met so many amazing women here in town that are doing really incredible work that are really making things happen in the community and I find them all really inspirational. So I'm very grateful to that group of women that I spend most of my time with. I'm also very thankful for my partner who is my best friend and so encouraging and we just have such a great time together. And my family, my parents and my sister and my pets also."

