WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Dean Beckman, SMU Associate Professor of Business and Communication

Dean Beckman, an associate professor of business and communication at Saint Mary's University, took time to share about the personal and professional parts of his life for the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

Beckman's roles in the community don't just stop with teaching, as his resume also includes being SMU's Faculty Athletic Representative and Winona's 2019 Steamboat Days Harbormaster.

Beckman's Get to Know video can be viewed in full on winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of his answers:

Q: What are some of your favorites in life?

A: "I have a lot of favorites. Going to movies at the theater is a hobby of mine and just about any genre of movie will do, though I prefer thriller and horror movies. For music, I prefer 90s rock or modern alternative. My favorite band is Collective Soul, who I've seen in concert almost a dozen times. And I watch mostly sports on TV, though a good mystery or thriller series always gets my attention."

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "I'm inspired by many people in my life. My parents owned the hardware store for 60 years in my hometown of Ossian, (Iowa,) so their work ethic served as an inspiration. My students inspire me daily with their life goals and friendliness. And my family inspires me with their unconditional love and support."

Q: What are some day-to-day tasks in your position?

A: "Day to day tasks in my job are grading, grading, and more grading. Beyond grading though, I teach a variety of media, public relations and communication courses. I also guide and advise students through their academic careers. And, as Faculty Athletics Representative, I serve as the liaison between academics and athletics. I also serve on a number of university committees."

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: "My favorite part of my job is interacting with the students. The students at Saint Mary's have so many great stories and each student wants to make a difference in life. I'm energized and inspired every single day to meet them where they're at in life and help them become the best they can be."

