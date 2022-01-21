WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Chris Meyer, Winona County Board Chair

This year’s Winona County board chair Chris Meyer, who is the county commissioner for the first district, recently shared about herself when answering 10 questions that focused both on the personal and professional parts of her life.

The full video with her answers can be found at winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of her answers:

Q: Are you originally from Winona? If not, where are you from?

A: “I was born in a little town on the southern edge of the Iron Range called Aitkin, Minnesota. I grew up there in the 60s and 70s. And at that time, Aitkin County, being part of the range or on the edge of the range, we were like one of the top 10 counties in the country in terms of the number of people on public assistance. So, my dad suffered from seasonal unemployment and we were poor.

“But aside from that, I would say that I feel like now in hindsight, I feel like I had a quintessential rural Minnesota upbringing. We lived on a small dairy farm. I showed livestock in 4-H. My best girlfriend and I rode our bikes all over the place, sold Girl Scout cookies from the bikes, went camping with our Girl Scout camping kits. And we spent a lot of time at her grandparents resort on Sunfish Lake swimming. So I feel like I had maybe not a lot of money, but I had a great childhood.

“It is my husband who grew up here in Winona. And so when I first came and saw it, oh my goodness, I just fell in love with how beautiful it is here. And so we moved here in 97. We moved to Rollingstone, because even back then it was hard to find houses to buy in the city. That hasn’t changed. And then we moved into town in 2009.”

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: “I have to pick a bunch of people here in Winona. I feel like we are in the midst of a bunch of heroes and that especially in the last two years, we have seen them step up and do so much for us as a community.

“I think about Ben Klinger. He’s the Emergency Management Coordinator for the county. But also then the partnerships that were formed with the Winona Fire Department, the Winona Department, all of the folks that work in our public health, Melanie Tatge, the public health nurses like Betsy Zeller, who gave me my COVID shots. Those people working so hard to keep us all safe and to educate us, even in the face of a lot of adversity. So I’m really grateful for them.

“And I’ll say too that with the last elections that I felt like at the county — Sandra Suchla is our auditor-treasurer, so she runs the elections really for the whole county, but for the city of Winona Monica (Hennessy) Mohan — they did so much to give us expanded early voting, to run a staff that followed everything by the letter so that we could have so much confidence in the election process.

“So for all the people that have really had to go out of their way during the pandemic to do such a fine job, I’m super grateful for that.”

Q: What made you want to work in your current position?

A: “Well, if we think of my current position as being a county commissioner, then it’s because I care.

“Now, being an elected official working in the community is really different than what I did for my job for 30 years. I wrote software and I was a technical expert for IT projects. And, in software, it either works or it doesn’t and it’s really not someone’s opinion, but it’s not like that in public life. Everyone has an opinion. They don’t often correspond to what you think is the thing that might have been successful.

“But I will say that the drive to use data, to take whatever research, whatever information that you have and use that to make the best possible decision rather than to base your decisions on an etiology is that technical part of my job that I’ve really tried to bring to being a county commissioner.

“Now, I will say that aside from that, I also believe that government is here to help people. In my job at General Mills, I traveled to India. I went to several countries in South America, places where you can’t drink the tap water and places where infrastructure like the sewage, electricity, telephone, the streets, that stuff barely works or is completely nonexistent and where people live on the sidewalks and ditches alongside of the roads. And we have so much more than that here in the U.S. Because I think that collectively, we can help everyone to be lifted up in our society.

“So that is my vision that government is here to help people. And if I think about programs that we do, some of them that I’ve learned about in the time that I’ve spent with the county, it’s not just that they’re the right thing to do. It’s not just that they help people. It’s that they also have a positive return. By giving somebody help here to get off their addiction, you save so much later in terms of services that they might require and not just pain that they and their families might experience. So my goal is really that I want to be wise but also compassionate in the use of our resources.”

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: “My goals for the county are that we will be getting about $10 million in American Recovery Plan funds. And we’re gonna spend about 2 and a half million of that further expanding broadband. We spent about a million of our Cares Act money (on expanding broadband, too). But when we get done with that, there’ll only be about 900 households in the county that don’t have internet access. So that’s a giant improvement that I’m very pleased to be able to be part of.

“We are also going to be setting several million aside for special projects and are hoping that institutes or groups or nonprofits are going to apply for projects for that money in the first quarter of next year. And some of them are things that we would otherwise not be able to do. It’s a lot of money and I’m very excited. Expanding low-income housing, that is one of them that I really think is going to come forward and that I hope the board will be able to fund.”

If your business’ or organization’s leaders are interested in being involved in the weekly Get to Know series, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details.

