WATCH NOW: Get to Know: Andrew Teska, Director of Operations at Winona Area Ambulance Service

Andrew Teska, the director of operations at Winona Area Ambulance Service, Inc., recently took some time to participate in the Winona Daily News' Get to Know series.

His full video can be found at winonadailynews.com. Here are just a few of his answers:

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: "I enjoy working out, doing stuff with my family, being outside."

Q: Who inspires you the most and why?

A: "I'm inspired by anybody that really genuinely cares about other people, that really puts forth effort to be a kind human being, to be just a compassionate person."

Q: What are some day to day tasks in your position?

A: "A lot of it surrounds human resources aspects. Working with the people, making sure they meet all the requirements necessary. Meeting with other local first responder agencies, meeting with our hospital agencies and surrounding EMS agencies."

Q: What’s your favorite part of your job?

A: "Knowing that the work that I'm doing translates to great paramedics, great EMTs, and that we're providing fantastic care to our community."

If your business' or organization's leaders are interested in being involved in the weekly Get to Know series, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details.

