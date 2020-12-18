WATCH NOW: First Winona Health healthcare worker receives COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He still remembers — and believes he never will forget — back in March when he treated a patient for the first time who was severely sick from the disease. He recalls how bad of shape she was in and that she needed to be intubated.

That first patient later had to be transferred to Mayo Clinic because of how much the disease was harming her.

The traumatic experiences certainly haven’t ended there for Kaiya to witness, as he said Friday that some of his patients have died due to COVID-19.

Kaiya said that people, especially those who may be cautious about the new vaccine, should know that it’s much easier to face possible minor symptoms of a vaccine than it is to possibly fight of COVID-19.

About the vaccine, Winona Health said in a statement that the organization is keeping up-to-date with all new information released, that educational information about the vaccine is being discussed with staff, and that training is being completed related to the vaccine.

“We’ve had a team working on the rollout plans, and, although there is a long way to go before we can consider the pandemic over, this is a big step in the right direction,” Winona Health CEO/president Rachelle Schultz said in a statement.