WATCH NOW: First Winona Health healthcare worker receives COVID-19 vaccine

With the insertion of a needle into Winona Health doctor Joseph Kaiya, the start of a hope-filled COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in the health organization Friday morning.
The previous morning, the facility’s two ultra-cold freezers were filled with 975 doses of the vaccine, with 200 of those soon going to Wabasha.
As for the 775 other doses, they will be distributed to Winona Health employees who are on the front lines of fighting the virus that has killed 42 people in Winona County.
Kaiya was the first locally to receive the vaccine at Winona Health.
“I’m excited. I’m hopeful. It’s been a long year,” Kaiya said after receiving the shot. He said it’s been emotionally draining, especially because he and the rest of the world don’t know very much about the disease, especially at the start of the pandemic.
Kaiya said he wasn’t nervous about receiving the vaccine and that it hurt as little as any other shot.
He’s hoping the vaccine will help people focus even more on preventing the disease, which he believes should be one of the main goals because there are very few treatments available to prevent the illness once the person is infected.
Kaiya, who has not suffered from COVID-19 himself, has seen the pain first hand as an internal medicine doctor who treats patients with COVID-19.
He still remembers — and believes he never will forget — back in March when he treated a patient for the first time who was severely sick from the disease. He recalls how bad of shape she was in and that she needed to be intubated.
That first patient later had to be transferred to Mayo Clinic because of how much the disease was harming her.
The traumatic experiences certainly haven’t ended there for Kaiya to witness, as he said Friday that some of his patients have died due to COVID-19.
Kaiya said that people, especially those who may be cautious about the new vaccine, should know that it’s much easier to face possible minor symptoms of a vaccine than it is to possibly fight of COVID-19.
About the vaccine, Winona Health said in a statement that the organization is keeping up-to-date with all new information released, that educational information about the vaccine is being discussed with staff, and that training is being completed related to the vaccine.
“We’ve had a team working on the rollout plans, and, although there is a long way to go before we can consider the pandemic over, this is a big step in the right direction,” Winona Health CEO/president Rachelle Schultz said in a statement.
Additionally, after Kaiya was vaccinated, Schultz said, “We’ve been waiting a long time for this and we’re just thrilled that it showed up like it did. We were ready for it. People are excited to get it. This is a real big sign of hope for lots of people.”
Sara Gabrick, Winona Health chief operating officer, did say in a statement, though, “The fact that a vaccine had been deemed safe and is ready to begin rolling out is, of course, welcome news. Yet, we again remind everyone that regardless of whether you have had COVID-19 or you get the vaccine, masking, physical distanding, hand hygiene, and other infection prevention practices are still necessary to prevent spreading the virus.”
For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccine, visit winonahealth.org.
