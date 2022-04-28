WATCH NOW: Downtown La Crosse fire destroys restaurant, no injuries reported

A building that housed a restaurant in downtown La Crosse is a total loss after a pre-dawn fire Thursday on the 300 block of Fourth Street.

Firefighters responded around 4:15 a.m. to a fire that broke out at Indian Curry House, 318 4th St. La Crosse Fire Department crews were on the scene all morning, and smoke remained in the air through early afternoon. Demolition of the building began shortly after the fire was extinguished.

Nobody was injured, according to La Crosse Fire Department assistant fire chief Jeff Schott.

The American Red Cross reported there were three apartments above the restaurant, only one of which was occupied. Another unit was occupied by a family until early this week.

The Red Cross said residents in adjacent properties who were evacuated stayed inside a bus provided by La Crosse MTU until they could safely return. All were able to return to their residences by mid-morning. Schott said residents in 16 apartment units on the block were “displaced.”

The fire department believes the blaze started in a basement kitchen. Indian Curry House owner Om Parkash said he doesn’t know how the fire started.

“It started in the basement. That’s all I can say,” he said.

Parkash, who lives in Rochester, Minnesota, where he owns a restaurant and an Indian grocery store, opened Indian Curry House Feb. 1. He said the La Crosse restaurant employed seven people.

No other buildings on the block sustained fire damage.

Glory Days owner Blake Schoh said his tavern, immediately south of the restaurant, sustained only smoke and water damage. The business posted a message on its Facebook page that it would be closed Thursday evening, but Schoh said he plans to re-open as soon as possible.

“At this point, we don’t have a date when we can get there,” Schoh said. “It could have been worse. We’re just taking the stand of build back better.”

Schoh, who purchased the business last September with his wife, Amanda, was anticipating a healthy Thursday night crowd for the NFL draft. The tavern attracts Green Bay Packers fans and has lots of Packers memorabilia, including uniforms, championship rings, posters and photos, and a Wall of Fame that’s been signed by former Packers such as Bart Starr.

“What can be cleaned or remediated is yet to be determined,” Schoh said.

According to the fire department, crews arrived on the scene within 3½ minutes of the initial call. The first crews found light smoke coming from the property. Upon entry, crews were confronted by a rapidly advancing fire in the basement that had extended to the walls and floor.

Firefighters were quickly forced out of the building due to intense heat and switched to using multiple ladder trucks.

All residents of the affected apartment units were able to evacuate on their own. The fire department rescued four cats, including one that was resuscitated by firefighters.

Fourth Street was closed for several hours during the firefighting and cleanup operations.

The fire department received assistance from the Shelby and Onalaska fire departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

