WATCH NOW: Crews work to remove invasive carp from Mississippi River in La Crosse

The removal process will continue throughout the week, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has teamed up with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, hoping to stay proactive in removing the invasive fish from the region’s waters.

The crews are specifically working in Pool 8 of the Mississippi River, where some of the invasive carp have been located and 34 were removed in the spring. On Tuesday, the removal was done on a roughly 50-yard segment just off of Bayside Court, though none were caught that morning or on Monday, officials said.

The targeted carp are not native to the area and are believed to be migrating from the south, specifically from aquaculture ponds where flooding and high water events have allowed them to escape. From there, the fish have moved up the Mississippi River and into the region.

“They outcompete our native species for food sources,” said Rebecca Neeley with the USFWS, who described the carp as hungry and resilient creatures. “They change the dynamics of the fisheries. If you look at areas where they’re more established and you look at the fish communities in those areas, they’ve changed the fish communities.”

According to the Wisconsin DNR, some of the invasive carp can consume 20% of their own body weight in food each day, and the fish can spawn multiple times each season.

In addition, the carp have the potential to be dangerous for boaters because of their jumping nature, but Neeley said the area hasn’t seen a large enough population for this to be a concern quite yet.

The crews Tuesday used what’s known as the “Modified Unified Method” or MUM. It’s a technique that herds the fish into a central netting area so that they can be collected and processed in mass quantities.

The method originates from China, said Randy Hines with the USGS, where communities use the “Unified Method” of only a large net to collect mass amounts of fish to commercially harvest over a long period of time, with no help from electricity.

That strategy has now been modified for its use in the region, still using a series of large nets that help corral the fish to shore, but instead of allowing the collection to take place over a period of weeks or months, crews use a specially created noise to attract the carp to the netted area quickly.

“Invasive carp have a very specific hearing range that is different and unique from most native fish,” Hines said.

Specifically, block nets are put into place to form cells throughout the segment. Electrofishing boats and boats fixed with underwater speakers then help herd the fish out of these outer nets into the next cell until they are all concentrated into a central harvest net. A seine net is then dropped, a vertical net with weights at the bottom that essentially form a wall in the water. Crews then constrict this net slowly, bring all the fish inside to a central collection pool towards the shore.

The noise that helps herd the fish was specially crafted in a lab for the invasive carp species. It’s not nearly as attractive to native fish species, Hines said, and it is also used as a deterrent to potentially drive the invasive carp away, and speakers emitting the sound have been placed at lock and dams in southern spots along the river.

Officials had an early indication on Tuesday that there were none of the invasive species of carp — silver, bighead, black and grass — because they didn’t see any of their giveaway jumping as the net was pulled in tighter.

Crews knew to search in Pool 8 because of GPS tags attached to some of the invasive fish last fall that they have been tracking. One of those tags was picked up in the region on Monday, but officials said the fish may be moving in and out of the location.

Additionally, a hydroacoustic survey was done of the location the day before that gave an indication size and quantity of fish in the area, and the survey will be conducted after the MUM process as well.

They’ll search and net a total of eight locations in Pool 8 throughout the week, which spreads across La Crosse and Vernon counties.

The native fish that were captured in the net were measured, weighed and released back into the water. Crews handled a diverse group of the native fish, including large northern pikes, freshwater drums, mooneyes, bigmouth buffalo and a handful of the ancient paddlefish.

If an invasive carp was captured, crews would remove it from the water, weigh and measure it, and Neeley’s team would then process it. They specifically would remove the fish’s “otolith,” sometimes referred to as an “ear stone,” which can help understand the fish more.

“You can look at it as kind of like rings on tree,” Neeley said. “You can actually get a determination of the age of the fish by looking at the rings of the otolith. So we’ll age them, we’ll get a sex of them and determine if they’re ready to spawn or not.”

The partnership between the Wisconsin DNR and other agencies is part of a way to stay on top of the migration of the invasive fish, officials said.

“The Mississippi River is a really important ecosystem and as a shared border water we have to partner together to manage and respond to emerging issues,” said Carli Wagner with the Minnesota DNR.

“Even though a lot of these Modified-Unified Methods are in the Wisconsin side of the river, Minnesota has just as much stake and we’re interested in just managing the ecosystem as a whole, not necessarily by borders,” she said.

Crews said the section of the pool on Tuesday that was netted was about 30-40 feet deep and that conducting the removal during colder temperatures rather than over the summer is easier on the native species who get caught up in the process.

The Wisconsin DNR advises that invasive carp captures must be reported immediately, and encourages the fishing community should learn to identify the invasive carp, including at its minnow stage. If one is caught, photos can be sent directly to DNR Mississippi River Fisheries biologist Jordan Weeks at Jordan.Weeks@wisconsin.gov or 608-386-0970, and the fish should be put on ice and brought to the local DNR office.

Officials said there will be no impacts to commercial or recreational boat traffic on the main channel of the river while the removal process is underway.

