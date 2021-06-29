WATCH NOW: Community members view Biden's motorcade, offer thoughts on infrastructure plan

The Tribune emailed and left a voicemail for the La Crosse Republican Party Tuesday afternoon inviting comment on Biden’s visit but did not receive an immediate response.

Individuals were stationed on a roadside closer to the La Crosse Municipal Transit Facility, holding banners and signs asking Biden to stop the proposed Line 3 Pipeline Replacement Project in Minnesota.

“Water protectors and climate activists have been calling on President Biden to step in and protect our air water and climate from the dangerous pipeline,” Sierra Club of Wisconsin chapter director Elizabeth Ward said in an email to the Tribune. “We need infrastructure that prioritizes frontline communities, creates millions of family-sustaining jobs, cuts climate pollution in half by 2030, and advances gender, environmental, Indigenous, economic and racial justice. We have no time to waste.”

Ward noted decisions made now will affect the direction of society and the health of the earth for decades to come, and said this is “President Biden’s opportunity to turn his commitments into reality and go big rather than negotiating small with Republican politicians who have repeatedly proven they have no interest in addressing the scale and scope of the nation’s most pressing crises.”